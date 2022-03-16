Afternoon highs Wednesday get even warmer reaching the middle and upper 60s before dropping back into the 50s on Thursday. We'll need to watch a weak low pressure system riding up along the coast to our south for Thursday which could end up bringing more cloud cover and occasional light rain and drizzle. On Friday, high temperatures really take off with lower 70s expected. The next best chance for rain will be Friday night into Saturday. In the meantime, enjoy the nice stretch of weather ahead!
WEDNESDAY
Expect a good amount of sunshine today with an area of high pressure in control. Afternoon highs Wednesday will top out well into the 60s. It will be a great day to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather.
THURSDAY
Temperatures will remain on the mild side for St. Patrick's Day this year, but it will come with occasional rain and drizzle as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Rainfall amounts should only average around a tenth of an inch or so of rain. High temperatures will hold in the middle 50s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Friday looks to remain mostly dry with increasing clouds throughout the day. We already have our eyes on another system arriving late Friday into Saturday. Now this time, there will be a good chance for widespread showers and/or a light rain. Temperatures on Friday will soar to near 70, Friday night in the 50s and near 60 Saturday. So, this will come in the form of plain old rain, no wintry weather.