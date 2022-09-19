Sunday was a warm and sunny day as afternoon highs soared into the low to mid 80s. Dew points did come up a tad into the low 60s Sunday, so it did feel a little more sticky compared to previous days, although it certainly wasn’t anything too uncomfortable.
If you're holding on to the final summery days, 80s will continue through at least the middle of the new week before a strong cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
So, we'll have two chances for a few showers or a thunderstorm: the first later Monday as a weak cold front slides through, followed by some showers or a thunderstorm Wednesday night into first thing Thursday morning ahead of a stronger front that will bring down a bona fide shot of cooler air for the end of the week into the start of next weekend, which are fittingly the first few days of fall.
MONDAY
A front is hanging out over Upstate New York and New England that will be the focal point for some showers and thunderstorms. By this afternoon that frontal boundary will be pushing further south and will prepare to cross the region by the evening.
A warm and slightly more humid southwesterly wind flow ahead of the front will aid in once again pushing our highs up into the low and middle 80s, leading to some instability in the atmosphere.
As the front approaches, we expect at least a couple showers and maybe even a thunderstorm to pop up during Monday afternoon and at least early Monday evening, although it should very much be hit-or-miss in nature.
Your best odds to see any showers or a storm will be near and north of Interstate 78, and especially across the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and northern New Jersey. Chances to see anything drop off drastically once you work south of Interstate 78.
While an isolated storm with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain can’t entirely be ruled out, no organized strong to severe storms are expected Monday.
Any showers and storms should be exiting the region for Monday night with partly cloudy skies otherwise and overnight lows falling into the low 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Behind Monday’s cold front, high pressure from the Great Lakes will return meaning the last few full days of summer will be keepers. We expect partly to mostly sunny skies and continued warmth for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs either side of 80 degrees Tuesday, and low to mid 80s on Wednesday.
Humidity levels should drop a little compared to Monday.
Lows Tuesday night should be refreshingly cool again in the upper 50s, but look for those numbers to go back to milder levels again in the mid 60s come Wednesday night.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
Fall begins at 9:03pm Thursday evening, and we'll see a strong cold front slide through the area to open the fall season. Latest forecast guidance continues to suggest a quicker passage of this cold front as we now expect it to cross the region Wednesday night into first thing Thursday morning.
Because of this, we now think Wednesday night features the best chance for some showers or a thunderstorm with perhaps a few showers still lingering first thing Thursday morning as the front starts to clear the area to the south and east.
This means Thursday now appears to be a drier day compared to previous forecasts with more in the way of sunshine returning as the day progresses.
At the same time however, a cool blast of air behind the front will arrive quicker, so Thursday continues to look cooler with highs now expected to only be in the mid 70s with a stiff breeze kicking up during the day as well.
FRIDAY
Canadian high pressure will start to build in after the passage of the aforementioned front bringing some much cooler air! For the first full day of fall, it will certainly feel like it waking up to temperatures near 50 degrees and only seeing the numbers climb into the mid 60s by the afternoon.
A brisk breeze will add a little extra chill to the air there too.
Friday night football weather will be fitting for the games, feeling crisp and cool. Temperatures will take a dip into the mid 40s amid cool breezes, almost feeling like mid-October!
Look for the cool weather to linger into the start of the weekend, although the winds should gradually subside with plenty of sunshine expected.