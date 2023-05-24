Tuesday brought another day of hazy sunshine due to high altitude wildfire smoke from persistent wildfires in western Canada. We'll have one more day of that hazy sunshine today, and highs will warm a bit more with 80-degree warmth more widespread on what should be the warmest day of the week ahead of an approaching cool front. That front will give us our only chance of increasingly needed rain, and it won't be nearly enough to put any sort of dent in our worsening dryness. Expect a few late afternoon or early evening showers, most numerous in the Poconos and then weakening as they come south, then clearing overnight. Behind our front, it's cooler but also sunnier as a shift in the wind will scour out our haze and lead to mostly sunny and bluer skies for Thursday and Friday, but with highs back in the upper 60s to near 70-degrees to round of the week. The Memorial Day holiday weekend still looks mostly dry, with rain and a slow-moving low pressure stuck just to our south, and a mix of clouds and some sun with highs in the 70s the early expectation from Saturday through Monday.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
The high altitude haze from those western Canada wildfires will affect us for one more day, but it won't' impact the air quality here at the ground. That smoke high in the sky will make for some hazier than normal sunshine and some milky white instead of blue skies at times, but we'll have a good deal of sunshine for the bulk of the day. It will likely be the warmest day of the week, with highs inching up to around or just above the 80-degree mark. As a cold front presses down from Canada, a few showers are possible by later afternoon in the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey, and a few showers may make it as far south as the I-78 corridor in the evening before dissipating as they slide farther south. Rainfall amounts will be light and scattered and generally only a few hundredths of an inch of rain with a few locally higher amounts, but certainly not enough to give us the increasingly needed rainfall we've been looking for. A rumble of thunder is also possible, mostly for areas north of I-78 when the showers are at their peak.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind our front, high pressure builds down from Canada, bringing cooler, drier, and less hazy weather to wrap up the week. Expect plenty of sunshine for Thursday and Friday with a pair of mostly sunny days expected, but with highs settling back into the much cooler upper 60s. North to northeast breezes may be a little brisk Thursday as the cooler air arrives, but should slowly diminish thereafter as high pressure inches closer.
MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND
High pressure should be parked over the Northeast US and Eastern Canada, with a low pressure or some unsettled weather lurking over the Southeast US or just off the Southeast coast. It will be an upper level low pressure, and there's an old saying that goes "upper level low…a meteorologist's woe." That just means these upper level lows can meander and are tough to forecast, and can lead to forecast uncertainty. That upper level low to our south and that high to the north look to be two main players on the holiday weekend weather map. That high could hold on, at which point we remain mainly or entirely dry through Memorial Day. Or, that southeast low could drift north up the coast and bring in more clouds, cooler temperatures, and some rain chances later in the weekend. We're continuing to lean drier with the weekend forecast and keeping the persistent wet weather to our south over the Virginias and Maryland. We may have some clouds at times, but at least for now, we're thinking mostly dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: