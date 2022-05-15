SUNDAY NIGHT: A passing shower this evening; otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 60
MONDAY: Humid with clouds and some sun. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be severe. High: 79.
MONDAY NIGHT: An evening shower east, otherwise breezy with skies clearing. Low 54
BIG PICTURE
The lingering upper level storm system that has kept our area in the warm, humid, and unstable airmass, will be swept away by a strong cold front Monday afternoon. Until then, once the showers clear this evening we can expect mostly cloudy conditions. On Monday, warmth and humidity will build ahead of the cold front, which should enter eastern Pennsylvania in the early afternoon through the evening rush. There are enough ingredients that this line will have some heavy downpours and some strong to severe thunderstorms, with gusty winds and possible hail. Behind this front, the humidity will drop greatly, setting up a drier, more pleasant and seasonal Spring-like midweek.
FORECAST
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy. (The moon will be obscured for a large portion of tonight’s eclipse from roughly 10:30pm-2am, though it will peak through the clouds at times.) Temperatures will remain mild, mainly in the 60s, and with elevated humidity and some more patchy fog especially after midnight.
MONDAY
Monday will be warm and humid ahead of a cold front which arrives in the afternoon. The first half of the day we'll have a mix of clouds and sun. A line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the area from west to east, entering eastern Pennsylvania in the early to mid-afternoon, and crossing the Delaware River into New Jersey in the late afternoon. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather, with the main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts but hail and an isolated tornado is also possible. The front will clear the area by sunset, and behind it will be a noticeable drop in humidity and temperature, setting up a more comfortable, cooler Monday night. Afternoon highs will be near 80, with lows in the low 50s.
TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
It will feel cooler Tuesday with a breezy afternoon and temperatures in the lower 70s. More sunshine midweek before more clouds return Thursday. Nighttime lows will be comfortable in the upper 40s and 50s. Temperatures will rebound back to the upper 70s Friday under a mix of sun and clouds with increasing temperatures and humidity going into next weekend, with highs in the mid 80s.
