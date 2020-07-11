Weather Alert

PAC025-077-089-095-110930- /O.EXT.KPHI.FA.W.0022.000000T0000Z-200711T0930Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Lehigh PA-Carbon PA-Monroe PA-Northampton PA- 113 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has extended the * Flood Warning for... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 530 AM EDT. * At 111 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding continued in portions of Monroe and Lehigh Counties, with road closures still in place in Tobyhanna and in Lower Macungie Township. Though the heavy rainfall has ended, residual flooding will likely continue for the rest of the night. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Palmerton, Bangor, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Nesquehoning and Wind Gap. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && LAT...LON 4115 7515 4114 7509 4108 7503 4109 7497 4098 7514 4086 7505 4085 7509 4075 7519 4060 7520 4053 7534 4042 7549 4067 7588 4074 7576 4091 7599 4101 7573 4109 7577 4113 7569 4112 7564 4123 7554 4125 7513 $$