Friday brought plenty of clouds, cooler temperatures, and of course the rain, some of it heavy, all courtesy of Tropical Storm Fay making its way northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast. Rainfall totals ranged between 1 and 2 inches for much of the area with some amounts up to 4 inches seen across parts of the Delaware Valley and southwestern New Jersey. No surprise that some of these higher amounts of rain to the south lead to multiple reports of flooded roadways, water rescues, and flooded smaller creeks and streams. As Fay continues to pull away to the north, another front continues to push in from the west triggering a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon that diminish after dark. That makes Sunday, by default, the brighter and the warmer of the two weekend days with highs climbing close to 90 degrees. That's where temperatures will wind up again by the end of the work week with some seasonably warm middle 80s tucked in between.
SATURDAY
Fay pulls farther and farther away to the north Saturday, taking the persistent clouds and steady rain with it. At the same time, Saturday won't be rain or storm-free as a cold front approaches from the west. Sunshine will give way to more clouds during the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, a few of which could contain damaging wind gusts and torrential rain. After a waterlogged Friday, it wouldn't take much rain to cause ponding of water on roadways and flooding of creeks and streams. So stay vigilant! The day is otherwise much warmer and equally as humid as its predecessor with highs bouncing back into the middle to upper 80s with dew points hovering around the 70 degree mark.
SUNDAY
As Saturday’s cold front sits off to the east, another piece of energy is poised to dive in from the north and west. Most of Sunday is "in between" these two systems, leading to plenty of sunshine and even a small drop in humidity levels, with dew points in the lower 60s as opposed to the lower 70s. However, we can't completely rule out a stray shower or storm late in the day, though most spots are dry. And hot. Highs will flirt with 90 degrees Sunday afternoon out ahead of that incoming energy. Sunday night stands a better chance for some showers or thunderstorms to make it into the area as lows only dip into the middle 60s.
MONDAY
The cold front and upper level trough that approached from the north and west late Sunday will swing into the Northeast on Monday keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area along with more clouds compared to Sunday. This will make for cooler high temperatures back in the mid 80s, however humidity levels will likely be rather high.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Troughiness that had been swinging through our region going back to the weekend will finally start to lift away to the north and east for Tuesday and Wednesday while more ridging in the jet stream returns along with surface high pressure. The combination of these factors should lead to increasing sunshine along with mainly dry conditions and temperatures starting to climb. Tuesday’s highs we think reach the mid 80s again, but by Wednesday, we’re back to near 90 with an uptick in humidity. We’ll likely continue the climb into the 90s along with increasing humidity as we round out next week.