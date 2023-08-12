Your weekend starts off on a classic summery note with a stray shower and muggy conditions. Now, overall, Saturday will feature some sticky sunshine and the afternoon and evening hours get the nod as the most likely time for a shower or storm over the weekend. While a washout isn't expected, some gusty storms could put outdoor plans on hold briefly. There is a risk for severe weather today, too, but not everyone will be caught under a severe storm. IF a storm becomes severe, we'll watch for damaging wind gusts, brief heavy rain, hail and possibly a tornado. The active weather will settle overnight after the cold front passes through and that will set us up for a nicer Sunday which will be a break between systems. Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday before another shot of dry and comfy weather likely builds in for the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Most of Saturday is dry, but we'll highlight a chance of a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours as an area of low pressure moves across eastern Canada. First, a warm front with slide north and thenthe aforementioned low pressure system will drag a cold front in from the west. This will be a classic case where the region ends up in a warm sector, meaning our airmass turns sticky with an uptick in instability allowing thunderstorms to develop. Storms may initially come in clusters during the afternoon, followed by line segments as we get into the evening. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and yes even a tornado can’t entirely be ruled out, however, the severe threat at this point doesn’t look as great as what this past Monday featured. It’s possible some storms will linger until midnight or shortly there-past, but once we get into the wee hours of Sunday morning, most if not all of the showers/storms should have fizzled.
SUNDAY
A cold front will continue pushing slowly south and east of the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s possible a shower or storm may fire up Sunday, mainly during the morning, but this chance is low, and most places likely stay entirely dry. Sunday will probably also start out rather humid, but drier and more comfortable air should filter in during the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures should once again top out at seasonable levels in the mid 80s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
Another somewhat vigorous disturbance will slide in our direction late Monday and Monday night, with a good chance of some widespread showers and thunderstorms during that time frame. Monday should feature sunshine mixing with increasing clouds ahead of that disturbance, with highs in the low 80s and humidity gradually turning more sticky during the afternoon and evening. It’s possible much of the daytime Monday ends up dry, and it’s really not until the nighttime that the bulk of any rain and storms arrives. If this is the case, that would certainly limit severe weather concerns.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A shower or t-storm may linger Tuesday as some upper level energy lingers behind our Monday night disturbance, but much of the day looks dry with some sunshine mixing in with the leftover clouds and high temperatures once again reaching the low 80s. Humidity should gradually drop to more comfortable levels by Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday still looks great with mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and more comfortable highs in the low 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: