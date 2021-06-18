Spring has apparently saved its best for last, as the last week of spring has brought a string of comfortably warm and sunny days followed by clear, cool, and crisp nights. Summer officially begins this weekend, specifically just before midnight Sunday night, and right on cue, it will feel more summery with warmer temperatures and a return of some higher humidity. After all, we can't keep it away forever this time of year. But despite the warmer and stickier weather, we'll stop well short of any oppressively hot stretches, as that remains confined to the central and western part of the country. With the higher humidity comes our first chance of a few showers and storms in a while, with one chance from later tonight through Saturday night and another later Monday into Tuesday. However, no washouts are expected, and most of Father's Day weekend likely ends up dry. And if you like the comfortably warm 70s and sunshine we enjoyed for a good part of this week, we may come full circle as it returns for an encore by the middle and end of next week. Overall, it's a pretty nice stretch of weather to usher in the start of summer.
TONIGHT
After a sun-sational Friday, expect both clouds and humidity levels to increase overnight as a warm front slides through, the leading edge of some stickier and more summer-like air. Out ahead of that front, a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible overnight as the more humid air starts to establish itself. As a result, it's a milder night than what we've seen lately, with overnight lows in the low 60s.
SATURDAY
The weekend starts off on a partly sunny and noticeably warmer and more humid note. While most of the day is dry, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible, more so later in the day and overnight but possible anytime. Expect more of a summery feel with highs up in the mid 80s on a stickier Saturday, compared to the comfort we've been spoiled with this week.
FATHER'S DAY
For yet another year, dads will get a much better day than moms did weather-wise back in May. Skies should be partly sunny on a warm and humid Sunday, with highs again expected to be in the mid 80s. While there is just the slight chance of a passing shower or t-storm, most of the day is dry for most of us, with any storm the exception to the otherwise dry rule for dads. Summer officially begins
EARLY NEXT WEEK
What happens Monday and Tuesday will depend in part on the fate of a developing tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico. If the remnants of what will likely become Tropical Storm Claudette ride up along a cold front and make it this far north, we could be rather wet. Right now, that looks less likely but not impossible, so we'll watch it. Either way, a stronger cold front approaches Monday night into Tuesday, with a few showers and thunderstorms likely out ahead of it. We'll remain warm and humid out ahead of that front with our hottest highs up near 90 degrees likely on Monday. With more clouds and raindrops, Tuesday isn't as hot with highs back closer to 80 degrees. Our next shot of comfort follows soon after.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Those 70-something-degree highs complete with low humidity and plenty of sunshine return by mid-week, so Wednesday and Thursday look nothing short of sun-tastic, with the dry and pleasant weather we enjoyed most of this week returning for another visit.
