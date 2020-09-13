As our air flows up from the south, we get some of The South's warmer and more humid weather. Tonight, a weak cold front crosses over us once it's dark. While a few spots will see a shower and a storm, most of us stay dry. Once the cold front crosses, we get some nice weather!
Enjoy a sunny and comfortable-feeling Monday. Highs are in the mid 70s. Then, down to the low 70s on a Sunny Tuesday as we feel the effects of that cold front. Wednesday and Thursday are nice and sunny as we start working our way into the mid and then upper 70s.
Another cold front brings some storms Thursday night and into Friday morning, but the sunshine and less humid weather returns Friday afternoon. We stay sunny and dry all next weekend, and it'll feel very comfortable in the low 70s.
TODAY
Overall, today has a cloudy feel, but the afternoon breaks of sun lift our highs to the upper 70s in the Lehigh Valley. In Berks County, Central NJ, and the Philly area, we'll have low 80s. You'll notice the humidity this afternoon.
TONIGHT
It will feel humid. A spot or two will see a quick shower or thunderstorm as a weak cold front crosses over us. This happens during the first half of the night between 9 and 2 AM. Then, the skies clear as we head toward sunrise at 6:40 AM.
MONDAY
Enjoy a comfortable, less humid Monday. You'll see lots of sunshine as dry air rolls in behind the cold front. It will be breezy with winds from the south at 10-15 MPH.
THIS WEEK
The sunny and less humid weather returns on Monday, and it stays for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday is still fantastic, but it will be warmer and there will be the slightest touch of humidity in the air.
NEXT WEEKEND
We'll get a few showers and storms Thursday night and first thing Friday morning as another weak cold front crosses over us. We're sunny and less humid by Friday afternoon, and it's sunny and comfortable next weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: