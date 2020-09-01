WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog, then clouds and limited sunshine, warmer, and rather humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible. High: 79
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers and a thunderstorm, especially in the evening. Low: 69
For most of us, Tuesday was the third straight day with highs in the 70s, thanks to plenty of clouds and a breeze off the ocean. Despite the lack of sun, it was a mainly dry day for many, with just a shower or some sprinkles here and there. Over the next few days, temperatures, humidity levels, and rain chances will all be on the rise as a warm front lifts through and opens the floodgates for some 80-degree highs and higher humidity levels to return. Then a cold front follows by early Friday, sweeping the short-lived bout of warm and sticky weather out to sea and setting up a sun-sational holiday weekend. Each front can bring a few showers and thunderstorms as it passes, with the highest chances Wednesday afternoon and evening and then again Thursday evening and overnight. In the tropics, both a tropical depression (off the Carolina coast) and a tropical storm (south of Jamaica) have developed, but neither will threaten the United States.
TONIGHT
Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue overnight with a shower or two possible, although much of the night will remain dry. Some drizzle and fog will be possible later tonight as well as our warm front inches closer, but we'll remain on the cooler side of it for now, with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will be our transition day to a 48-hour stint of warmer and more humid weather, as our warm front lifts north and through the area during the day. Expect plenty of clouds to remain, with some breaks of limited sunshine certainly possible. Highs will inch up to around or just shy of 80 degrees, but with more humidity, it will feel warmer than the past few days. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, more likely in the afternoon and evening hours.
THURSDAY
A cold front will start to slide through the area during the day, but likely get hung up as it does so and a final disturbance tracks along it Thursday evening. Until that disturbance arrives, the front will remain pretty quiet and allow us to enjoy a partly sunny, warm, and humid day with highs in the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances return very late in the day and more likely the first part of Thursday night, with rain more likely from the Lehigh Valley on south.
FRIDAY
Our cold front should be clearing the coast on Friday, allowing skies to become partly to mostly sunny and humidity levels to drop. Outside of a few early morning clouds and maybe a leftover shower in a few spots, expect a warm, breezy, and drier day with highs still in the mid 80s.
THIS WEEKEND
We're saving the nicest weather for last, and more importantly for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. A big bubble of high pressure builds in and means no trouble weather-wise, at least for Saturday and Sunday. That high will build in from the Ohio Valley on Saturday, crest overhead early Sunday, and then slide off the coast by Labor Day. Saturday and Sunday should be nothing short of sun-tastic with plenty of sunshine, comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s, and refreshingly low humidity levels. A cold front approaching from the west late on Monday could touch off a spotty shower or thunderstorm later in the day, but most of Labor Day looks dry for now and a bit warmer and more humid ahead of the front as highs inch back up into the low 80s.