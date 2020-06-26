TONIGHT: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty evening shower. A shower or t-storm possible towards daybreak. Low: 63
SATURDAY: Turning warm, breezy and humid with some sun and a shower or heavy thunderstorm. High: 87
Friday was our third and as it will turn out our final day of comfortably warm and mainly dry weather, with seasonable highs in the low to mid 80s and continued refreshingly low humidity levels. Outside of an isolated afternoon or evening shower the last few days, it's been mostly dry and about as comfortable as early summer gets. But since it is indeed early summer, that comfort can only last so long. And sure enough, the heat and humidity will be on the rise over the weekend as a cold front draws up some stickier air from the south and west over the next few days. And as that cold front approaches and slices into that warm and sticky air, some thunderstorms will inevitably develop. They may come in a few rounds, one early Saturday and one later Saturday, with some drier weather in between the two. A lingering shower or thunderstorm may be possible Sunday, which is overall the sunnier and drier of the two weekend days. Both will be warm and humid with highs into the mid to upper 80s. Next week, it won't be a cold front but yet another cut-off low, this time over New England, that will be responsible for a shower or thunderstorm threat, especially for the middle of the week.
TONIGHT
Outside of a stray shower through the early evening hours, expect a mainly dry night, but one where clouds will increase, especially after midnight. The culprit for the cloudiness will be an approaching warm front from the Ohio Valley, which will lift in our direction overnight into early Saturday. This front also represents the leading edge of some warmer and more humid air, so expect humidity levels to inch up towards daybreak. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop out ahead of our front to our west overnight, and the leftovers of which are expected to pass through our area early Saturday.morning.
SATURDAY
The heat and humidity will be on the rise again over the weekend as a cold front approaches from the north and west, likely passing through the area later Saturday night into the first part of Sunday. Out ahead of that front will be the best chance for showers and thunderstorms, and we may have two separate rounds of unsettled weather to contend with. The first will be the leftovers of the Friday night storms that will develop to our west ahead of our warm front, and slide through our area during Saturday morning. Depending on how that round behaves and how quickly it clears out and allows some sunshine to come out and heat things up, round two later in the day could be stronger. For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has a 'slight' risk for severe storms for later Saturday, with damaging winds the greatest threat but an isolated tornado not out of the realm of possibility either. If the clouds hang around from the morning round of showers and thunder, that means less sun, less heat, and less fuel to fire up round two, so the forecast bears watching as to if the severe potential goes up or down on Saturday. Highs should climb into the mid 80s, perhaps warmer if the sun is able to break out after any morning showers and storms clear the area. Assuming scattered showers and storms form, they would likely continue into the evening hours before diminishing overnight.
SUNDAY
Our cold front should be slowly sliding south through the area during the day and then eventually settle to our south, which should reduce the chance for much additional shower or thunderstorm activity. So most of the day could remain dry, with partly sunny skies and just the lingering shower or storm chance given the warm temperatures and still higher humidity. Highs will be a bit warmer than Saturday's, courtesy of a few less storms and a little more sunshine, landing in the the upper 80s.
NEXT WEEK
The third cut-off low in two months looks to set up shop, this time forming up over New England before meandering across the Northeast for most of the week. It's main impact is to keep the worst heat and humidity back off to our west for most of the week. But with it fairly close by and possibly sliding back a bit in our direction, shower and thunderstorm chances will be a fixture in the forecast almost every day. The one exception may be Monday, which looks largely dry and even fairly bright right now. Shower and thunderstorm chances look to peak midweek Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will still be warm and in the 80s all week, but we'll keep the 90s away as it looks right now. We'll also get a modest break from the higher weekend humidity, with dew points in the lower half of the 60s and a bit more tolerable.