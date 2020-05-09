Weather Alert

NJZ007>010-PAZ060>062-101>103-105-101000- /O.EXA.KPHI.FZ.W.0007.200510T0300Z-200510T1300Z/ Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 300 PM EDT Sat May 9 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$