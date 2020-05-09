Even though then calendar says it’s the beginning of May, Saturday featured weather more like the beginning of March as the day featured high temperatures a good 20 degrees or so below normal, gusty winds, and even some rare snowflakes. The day started extremely cold as well with lows around or a few ticks above freezing for most, but even some 20s across the Poconos. Factor in the winds, and we had wind chill values well down in the 20s to start the day with teens across the Poconos. While we did see ample sunshine to start, clouds thickened and increased during the afternoon, and that’s when we also saw some rain and/or snow showers as highs only reached the mid and upper 40s for most and 30s across the Poconos. Reading, Mount Pocono, Philadelphia, and Trenton all set new record cold highs for Saturday. Winds gusting between 30 and 40 miles-per-hour made for wind chills well down into the 30s for much of the day, and well down in the 20s across the Poconos. Moving forward, while we can expect warmer temperatures over the next several days and likely no snow, a dip in the jet stream will remain locked in place across the region keeping temperatures quite a bit below normal. A weak system moving in Monday will bring some rain, but high pressure will return mid-week to make for a decent amount of sunshine. As we get to the latter half of the week into next weekend, the forecast turns a bit more unsettled with a stalled front, but at the same time, a much warmer air mass will settle back in. Highs are expected to be well back into the 70s by the end of next week into the start of the upcoming weekend.
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure deepening and strengthening over northern New England and Atlantic Canada was largely responsible for the gusty winds and rain and snow showers that we saw during the day Saturday. As the aforementioned low moves further away to our north and east tonight and high pressure builds by to our south, look for the winds to gradually back down as skies also eventually turn mostly clear. We still have to allow for an early evening rain or snow shower, but in general the large majority of the night will be dry. Once again, lows are expected to drop to near freezing with likely the typical colder spots getting a few ticks below freezing. Given that the growing season is well underway for much of the region, the National Weather Service is once again putting most of the area, with the exception of the Delaware Valley and parts of southwestern New Jersey, under a Freeze Warning from late tonight through Sunday mid-morning. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation outside before going to bed tonight, otherwise it may very well be killed off.
MOTHER'S DAY
Thankfully, most of Saturday's fun won't spill over into Mother's Day on Sunday. Yes, it will still be cool for early May standards, but afternoon highs should get back to more tolerable levels compared to Saturday reaching the low 60s. There will also still be a bit of a breeze, but it won't be nearly as windy as Saturday. Plus, the day will be dry with a decent amount of sunshine mixed with some clouds as high pressure to our south briefly pokes into the area. As an area of low pressure moves across Michigan towards Lake Erie Sunday night, look for skies to become mostly cloudy with the chance for a shower or two after midnight. Overnight lows won’t be as cold due to the clouds and uptick in moisture in the air as the numbers drop into the low and mid 40s.
MONDAY
By Monday morning, our aforementioned low pressure system will be moving eastward into Upstate New York and will continue its journey eastward near the Pennsylvania border throughout the day. The result will be cloudier skies with some occasional showers as well as some breezy conditions and cooler temperatures to start the new week. Highs will drop back into the mid and upper 50s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Monday's low will move out of the region Monday evening, at which point high pressure will start building in for Tuesday and then stick around for Wednesday. This high will give us a decent amount of sunshine both days, but despite the sunshine, temperatures will have a difficult time responding as it's another day with high temperatures in the 50s on Tuesday, albeit upper 50s, before temperatures inch higher into the low 60s on Wednesday.
LATTER HALF OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure from the middle of the week will retreat offshore for Thursday while a warm front moves through from our south and west. Even though we expect the skies to cloud up a bit again Thursday with the passage of the warm front along with the chance for some showers, a southerly or southwesterly wind flow should help pump back in milder air as highs climb back closer to seasonable levels in the upper 60s. The warming won’t stop there as highs are expected to climb into the mid and upper 70s for the end of the week into the start of the weekend. Thanks to a stalled front over the region however, the forecast during this period will also be rather cloudy with the chance for a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.