TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with rain, heavy at times, with temperatures gradually rising overnight. Low: 42
SATURDAY: Cloudy and noticeably milder with periods of rain. High: 54
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with a few rain showers early. Snow showers possible north and west. Low: 38
|FLOOD WATCH FOR BUCKS, HUNTERDON, MERCER, AND BURLINGTON COUNTIES FOR FRIDAY NIGHT
We traded Thursday’s cold sunshine for some cloudier and wetter weather on Friday, just the start of an increasingly warm but rather wet 24 hours of weather that will take us through the start of the upcoming weekend. The heaviest rain will fall overnight Friday night with some periods of rain lingering into much of the day on Saturday, which means Sunday by default is the better weekend day. We’ll exchange our two “w’s”, warm and wet, for a third “w” come Sunday, windy, with some strong westerly winds ushering in some cooler but drier weather for the second half of the weekend. But the reprieve will be rather short-lived, as another storm approaches early next week. While this one will also bring some rain, some colder air at the onset means that many of us will have to deal with a wintry mix for a while before any changeover to rain.
But let’s take our storms in order, starting with our current rainmaker. Rain has been light so far on Friday, but some steadier and at times heavier rain is expected overnight. At least some warmer temperatures will accompany an at times soaking rain, with temps slowly rising through the 40s overnight as low pressure tracks up the East Coast and brings plenty of moisture but also some milder air our way. That low tracks pretty much right overhead on Saturday, lifting north into Upstate New York Saturday night and then eventually eastern Canada later in the weekend. The steadier rain we see overnight will likely become more scattered and lighter on Saturday and there will be some drier lulls, but some raindrops are fair game anytime on Saturday. It will be the warmest day of an increasingly cold forecast with highs in the mid 50s, if only for a day.
As our storm lifts north, colder air will begin to work in, and the rain may end as some snow showers Saturday evening and overnight, mainly points north and west through the Poconos or the Interstate 81 corridor. Clouds will linger overnight although most of us will dry out, and most notably, the winds will begin to ramp up. Westerly winds may gust over 30 miles-per-hour later Saturday night and then up to 45 miles-per-hour on Sunday, which will be a blustery and cooler but a mostly dry day, save a stray shower or two in the higher elevations. Sunday will still be an above average day temperature-wise with highs in the mid 40s as clouds break for at least some sunshine, but it will certainly feel cooler than Saturday, especially one those brisk breezes are factored in.
There won't be much of a break between storms, as our next one is lined up for early next week. While there's more cold air for this next storm to work with, at least initially, this likely won't be a major snow event for most of our area. However, it looks like we'll start out as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain as Monday unfolds, before most of us change over to rain Monday night into Tuesday. Some light snow and ice accumulations are possible, especially the farther north and higher up in elevation you travel where the wintry mix will naturally hold on the longest. Ice could be more of an issue this time rather than snow, but the timing of any changeover from snow to ice and plain rain depends on the exact storm track and strength, which is yet to be determined. Colder air should be the rule the rest of next week, with daily highs expected to remain in the 30s from Wednesday onward.
Have a good night and a great weekend!