Sunday was another good day to get out about for some holiday shopping, decorating, or maybe getting that Christmas tree. We saw a decent amount of sunshine for a while followed by some increasing clouds late. High temperatures once again topped out near seasonable levels in the mid to upper 40s. Parts of the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey did manage to climb into the 50s. As we move into the new week, we'll be tracking a pair of systems, the first on Monday and the second on Wednesday. Monday's will come with warm but gusty winds, and at least some rain, although the day doesn't look to be a washout. After a 60-something-degree day Monday, it's back to much colder weather for the middle and latter portion of the week as we track our second potential storm system. Latest guidance seems to be pointing towards a storm that tracks further south which means colder air and mostly snow, however, the storm may track so far south that any snow that does fall doesn't amount to much. Another weak system may slide through Thursday night into Friday morning providing a light wintry mix as temperatures rebound to seasonable levels for Friday.
MONDAY
A warm front lifts north of the region today putting us in the coveted warm sector throughout the day Monday. It will turn increasingly windy, but it will be those warm southwest winds that will send highs near 60 degrees as a storm tracks up through the Great Lakes well to our west. Monday may start off with a shower, but otherwise we can expect a lot of the day to be dry for a while, just rather cloudy. As a cold front comes through late in the day, expect a round of some rain out ahead of it, likely late afternoon into early evening. An isolated downpour and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder can't entirely be ruled out as the cold front moves through. Rainfall totals don't look overly impressive, mostly falling between a tenth to a quarter of an inch, although a few spots might not even see a tenth of an inch.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Behind our front, it will be a return to seasonably chilly air for Tuesday into Wednesday. That means highs back to around 40 degrees for Tuesday, but a dry day in between systems as high pressure moves overhead bringing diminishing winds and a fair amount of sunshine. Our second system of the week to watch comes Wednesday. Earlier forecast guidance had been suggesting a wide variety of track scenarios with this storm ranging from one that would bring a wintry mix changing to a steady soaking rain or even just a steady soaking rain, or another that suggested most of the region would receive an appreciable snowfall. Latest guidance however has seemed to back off of the idea of a significant storm with the track also being pushed further south. This means our temperatures will be colder, in fact cold enough that any precipitation that falls will likely be mainly snow. Having said that, it seems the storm may track so far south and be somewhat disorganized, that not a whole lot of snow even falls. Even if we don't see much precipitation Wednesday, it still certainly looks like a rather cloudy and chilly day with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Regardless of what happens with the Wednesday storm system, it should be long gone by Thursday. High pressure will build back into the region leading to a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun and light winds. High temperatures will remain chilly in the upper 30s. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning, a weak upper level disturbance moving in from our west may combine with a warm front to bring a little bit of light rain and/or snow to the region which would likely just become all rain showers by first thing Friday morning. This system should exit away to our north and east during the day Friday allowing for clouds to break for a little bit of sunshine. Afternoon highs Friday look to rebound closer to seasonable levels in the mid 40s.