As proven the cold front that came through yesterday brought much more comfortable conditions today. The cloudiness will stick around tonight but it'll be a mostly dry evening. For Wednesday, enjoy partly sunny skies amid continued comfort during the day. Dew points should begin to rise again overnight into Thursday making it feel muggy again. The heat comes back later in the week, with near 90° temperatures Thursday and a renewed chance for some scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. It comes with a treat though as drier and less humid air flows in for the final weekend of July. August begins on Monday and will come in on a classic summery note with temperatures in the upper 80s along with a few pop-up showers and storms.
TONIGHT
Expect a few clouds tonight otherwise, it'll be mostly dry and still comfortable. Temperatures will mainly be in the 60s amid light breezes.
WEDNESDAY
The front begins to lift back north on Wednesday, as temperature and humidity levels rise again, but not to the levels of this past weekend. The day will turn gradually more humid late with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will inch up into the mid 80s, with Thursday likely our best (and only ) shot at 90 degree heat in the forecast. Overnight, expect more clouds and a few showers and t-storms as our next front approaches.
THURSDAY
Thursday will likely be the hottest and stickiest day left this week. Expect partly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees, along with high humidity that will make it feel hotter. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the north and west, but it will be another situation where storms are scattered at best and the day is more dry than wet overall.
FRIDAY
With a morning cold frontal passage currently expected on Friday, there could be a shower or storm early in the day, but odds are, humidity levels may drop later in the day and rain chances may follow suit, allowing for drier and comfier air to settle in for Friday evening through the start of the upcoming weekend. Friday's highs will likely be seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but turning less humid during the day.
SATURDAY
Right now, Saturday looks to be the pick day of the forecast, with partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortably warm highs in the mid 80s. Sunday looks okay as well, as long as high pressure remains in control of our weather and keeps a front lurking to our south far enough away from causing any trouble.
