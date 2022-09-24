Milder and more humid air works into the area ahead of a front out to our west. As the front crosses the state Sunday, we'll see some scattered showers develop throughout the area mainly during the afternoon and early evening. There can be a brief downpour and maybe a rumble of thunder. Otherwise it's a cloudy day and warmer while slightly more humid. Then the passage of the front dries us out and cools us down most of next week as cooler than average temperatures look to be the rule most days. Our average high for late September should be in the mid 70s, and we'll be in the 60s. So partly sunny, brisk, and cool weather will be the trend most of next week. We'll have to keep an eye on Ian as it looks to affect the Gulf, though the exact track is far from certain. Depending on where it comes on shore, its showers may try to work up the East Coast, affecting our weather for next weekend.
TONIGHT A warm front arriving from the south will increase our clouds, making it not as cool as last night. Lows stay just above 50.
TOMORROW Mostly cloudy with at least a few rain showers developing during the day, especially during the afternoon through the early evening hours. Highs will inch up to around 70 degrees despite the clouds, but remain cool for late September. Up to a few tenths of an inch of rain is possible, but no soaking or long lasting rain is currently expected.
A LOOK AHEAD We'll start the work week with a mix of clouds and sun, and the chance of a spotty shower Monday. However, most of each day looks dry, albeit still cool and also rather breezy. Highs will be around 70 degrees, which while cool for this time of year will actually be the least cool days of the week, as a reinforcing shot of chilly air arrives the second half of the week. By the end of the week, we'll be watching to our south to see what may become of a tropical system that is likely to enter the Gulf of Mexico early in the week. Depending on its track and intensity, we may have to contend with some leftover remnant rains from this system by next Friday or Saturday. But that's just a possibility at this point, and far from a certainty.
TRACK THE WEATHER: