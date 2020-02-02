Whether Phil saw his shadow or not Sunday morning, warmer temperatures were headed our way for the early part of this week. However, to get to that warmer air we need some type of trigger and that trigger for us will be a warm front lifting northeast through the region this evening. Unfortunately, that frontal passage has not been dry and has lead to a few rain showers and snow showers to the north. In the wake to the warm front high pressure briefly builds in on Monday to accompany the warmer air. That high will slide off to the east by daybreak on Tuesday marking the start of an unsettled stretch of weather that will continue through the remainder of the work week. While the temperatures will remain on the mild side on Tuesday, things turn cooler Wednesday and Thursday before getting a little boost on Friday.
TONIGHT
As a warm front continues to lift northeastward across the viewing area this evening, expect the rain and snow showers to the north to continue. While mostly locations to the north will see little or no accumulation from the snow showers this evening, it's possible to see a coating to 1" or so in the higher elevations. However, even there any accumulation will mainly occur on non-paved surfaces. By midnight, those showers will be a thing of the past and the clouds will begin to clear. Even with the clearing skies, temperatures are not expected to fall below freezing for most locations overnight. Otherwise, it'll be a bit breezy overnight with winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour.
MONDAY
The area of high pressure that begins clearing us out later tonight will be sitting directly overhead on Monday, which in turn will lead to plenty of sunshine. That sunshine along with a westerly flow will aid in sending our temperatures soaring into the upper 50s, possibly even touching 60° in parts of the Delaware Valley and Dutch Country. That's around 20° warmer than normal daytime highs and more on par with what's expected for April 3rd than February 3rd.
MONDAY NIGHT & TUESDAY
As the aforementioned high departs the East Coast it will be replaced by a frontal boundary approaching from the Great Lakes. Initially, the only impact we'll see from the approaching front is an increasing in cloud coverage Monday night, which will help to stop temperatures from falling below 40°. By daybreak on Tuesday an area off low pressure riding northeast along this frontal boundary will cause some showers to develop in Central Pennsylvania and those will continue to work their way eastward Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Even with the cloudier skies and a few stray showers, temperatures on Tuesday will have no problem reaching into the middle 50s. As that low and the frontal boundary slide to the east Tuesday night, its possible the area experiences more frequent shower activity if not a brief period of rain, generally on the lighter side.
WEDNESDAY
A few showers or a bit rain or drizzle may lingering to Wednesday morning before the low and front pass off to the east. However, by the early afternoon a drier period will be developing from west to east across the viewing area and that will last us through Wednesday evening. Unfortunately, the clouds aren't expected to break up much over this period and temperatures will be 10° to 15° cooler than they were the day before. Low and middle 40s are still above average for early February, but the difference will be noticeable.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
After some periods of rain and drizzle on Wednesday, freezing rain, sleet and perhaps some wet snowflakes can't be ruled out Wednesday night into Thursday morning before it's all rain again for the rest of Thursday, Thursday night and into Friday morning. All told, most locations will receive 1" to 2" of rain later this week. Temperature-wise, look for highs to be in the low 40s on Thursday, which may come very late in the day or at night, then top out in the middle 40s on Friday as we begin to clear out a bit.