The first of two cold fronts moved through the region last night bringing a few showers and a gusty thunderstorm in some locations. Now as we wrap up the summer season, the last full day will be Wednesday and it'll come with a side of 80s in the afternoon. Our next cold front swings through heading into Thursday. So, expect another round of a few showers and perhaps thunderstorms, but this time a notable change after the front passes. Throughout the day Thursday, a bona fide shot of cooler air will spill in which will be fitting for the first few days of fall. It remains cool and windy Friday with noticeably cooler temperatures in the 60s for afternoon highs and nights in the 40s.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
After the passage of our first front, temperatures to night should be refreshingly cool in the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. It's a nice and comfy start Wednesday and will remain nice through the afternoon. High temperatures will be a touch warmer, mainly in the middle and lower 80s, ahead of our second cold front later that evening.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
Latest forecast guidance continues to suggest a quicker passage of this cold front as we now expect it to cross the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning and possibly early afternoon. At the same time however, cooler air will spill in behind the front quickly, so Thursday continues to look cooler with highs now expected to only be in the lower 70s with a stiff breeze kicking up during the day as well.
FRIDAY
Canadian high pressure will start to build in so although it'll be windy behind that front, it'll be paired with more sunshine. Finally, just in time for the first full day of fall it will certainly feel like it waking up to temperatures near 50 degrees and only seeing the numbers climb into the lower 60s by the afternoon. A brisk breeze will add a little extra chill to the air there too. Friday night football weather will be fitting for the games, feeling crisp and cool. Temperatures at night will take a dip into the mid 40s amid cool breezes, almost feeling like mid-October!
TRACK THE WEATHER: