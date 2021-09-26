Our first weekend of fall is officially in the books, and it certainly was a beautiful one weather-wise for early fall standards. Sunday was another gorgeous day with a cool and crisp start first thing in the morning with lows in the lower 50s and some areas of river valley fog. Ample sunshine took us through the day with a comfortable breeze and afternoon highs reaching the low 70s. Temperatures will get a little warmer as we kick off the new week, and we will even see a brief return to a little humidity Tuesday as a cold front moves through. That front will bring a few showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm, however the bigger story will likely be the drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front. A mid-October-like air mass looks to settle in for the middle and latter half of the new week with highs dropping back into the 60s and nighttime lows falling into the 40s. To accompany the cooler weather though, we anticipate no rain or storms and partly to mostly sunny skies.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An area of high pressure centered across the Southeast will have a broad influence and will dominate our weather tonight into the start of the new week. Expect skies to be quite clear for a while tonight as winds lighten up. This should be a perfect setup for quite a cool and crisp overnight as lows drop all the way down to either side of 50 degrees. As we get into the wee hours of Monday morning, some patchy river valley fog is possible, something that is not uncommon to see this time of the year. Some clouds may also increase in the wee hours of Monday morning as a warm front slides by to our north across Upstate New York. Any showers in association with this feature however should stay well away to our north.
MONDAY
The day may start somewhat cloudy thanks to that weak aforementioned warm front sliding by to our north, but overall much of the day should be mostly sunny as high pressure centered over the Southeast remains in control and moves off the coast by the afternoon. Our wind direction will become southwesterly, and this in combination with all the sunshine should help lead to slightly warmer high temperatures back into the upper 70s. Humidity however will remain low and very comfortable.
TUESDAY
A cold front will be dropping in from the north and west and sliding through throughout the day Tuesday leading to a mostly cloudy day along with a few showers, and perhaps even a thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected, however an isolated gusty storm can't entirely be ruled out. The timing on any showers and storms actually looks to be as early as the morning through early to mid afternoon. By late afternoon and evening, much of the shower and thunderstorm activity looks to move away to the south and east as our cold front continues pushing in that direction. We might even see a bit of clearing before the day is all said and done Tuesday. Expect humidity to become a little more noticeable Tuesday in advance of our cold front, as high temperatures run seasonably warm in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
In the wake of Tuesday's cold front, high pressure over the Great Lakes and eastern Canada will build in while a deep upper level trough builds southward over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The result will be a northerly wind flow that drives in a blast of cool and refreshing air. It's going to feel like the middle of October Wednesday as highs drop all the way into the mid and upper 60s. No rain is expected under a mix of sun and clouds, however northerly winds gusting over 20 miles-per-hour may add a little extra chill to the air. Wednesday night's lows will drop into the upper 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure from Wednesday will remain in control for the remainder of the week as the upper level trough also remains overhead. The weather will remain quiet and dry with skies no worse than partly sunny, however temperatures will remain cool like mid-October standards as highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 60s and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
