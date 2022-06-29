The cold front that brought some wet weather earlier Monday swept the humidity away Tuesday and that continues Wednesday before the warmth and humidity build back late in the week, but again not to excessive levels.
Friday will be the hottest day of the week with our best chance at some 90° heat.
Heading into the holiday weekend, we'll be watching for a few showers and storms as the next cold front ushers through our area. There will be a better opportunity Saturday for the wet weather than Sunday but still, overall, the weekend looks to dry out Sunday and into the 4th of July Monday.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Comfort will be king to start this stretch, with refreshingly low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm a little each day, lower and middle 80s on Wednesday, and then upper 80s with a touch more humidity later Thursday. All the while, it's mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant with no rain in the forecast. We'll have a few comfier sleeping nights as well with lows in the 50s, too. Enjoy!
FRIDAY
After a pleasant stretch of weather, more classic summery temperatures and humidity will return by Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back to near 90 degrees, with more noticeable humidity. A few more clouds will build in but it should be a mostly dry close to the week on Friday.
HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Expect a more classic summery pattern of a few pop-up showers and storms to return to the forecast by the weekend. Saturday looks to be the better day to see wet weather before tapering off Sunday. For the 4th of July Monday, enjoy partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, mainly middle and lower 80s.