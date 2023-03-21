It was milder on Monday with high temperatures topping out in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine, along with a breeze at times.
The first full day of spring Tuesday will feature milder temperatures and mostly sunny skies as highs reach the lower 60s.
More clouds build into the region Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the lower 60s once again.
Thursday looks to be the warmest day with a warm front moving to our north as highs hit the upper 60s, but this also comes with a price as a series of frontal boundaries starts to impact the region bringing more clouds and a chance for some showers.
Temperatures may turn a bit cooler for the end of the week and next weekend, depending on where exactly a front sets up shop, and the forecast also remains somewhat unsettled and rather cloudy through Saturday with a chance for some rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Expect plenty of sunshine once again today, but high temperatures will be around 10 degrees above where they were on Monday as high pressure shifts to our south.
High temperatures will top out in the lower 60s this afternoon along with a breeze at times The wind will average 8-16 mph out of the west-southwest.
WEDNESDAY
Clouds will gradually be on the increase for Wednesday, but much of the day should be dry as high temperatures still manage to reach the lower 60s during the afternoon.
A series of frontal boundaries will arrive starting Wednesday night and likely linger through the rest of the week bringing mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers on occasion.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday's high temperatures will be warm, climbing all the way into the middle and upper 60s; however, there's a little more uncertainty by the end of the week as some guidance has our temperatures really soaring, while other guidance keeps us in the cool sector.
There's still plenty of time to watch this, but for now, we'll go with a gradual drop in high temperatures on Friday back into the lower and middle 50s with some periods of rain, and then even cooler into the low 50s on Saturday with still mostly cloudy skies and the opportunity for a bit of rain along with some gusty winds.
