The last day of spring was a keeper weather-wise, with abundant sunshine, refreshingly comfortable air, light breezes, and highs around 75 to 80 degrees, warmer than the weekend was but still cool for the middle of June. Summer officially begins at 5:14am Tuesday morning, but there's still no big surges of heat and humidity in sight. After a few more days with cooler than average highs in the mid 70s, we'll finally climb back into the more seasonably warm low to mid 80s starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend. The warmth will come with some humidity as well as a few showers or a thunderstorm on occasion. But no washouts are expected, and any 90° heat likely stays away for the foreseeable future as well. Wednesday will be the most likely day for some wet weather, while most of the upcoming weekend looks mainly dry.
TONIGHT
After widespread 40s and even some 30-something-degree temperatures in the Poconos Sunday night, it won't be quite as cool tonight. With clouds on the increase, lows will be in the mid 50s, still cool and quite comfortable for the final night of spring. Summer officially begins just before sunrise at 5:14am with the arrival of the summer solstice, and Tuesday will be the longest day of the year in terms of daylight.
TUESDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy and cool Tuesday for the first day of summer, with highs only in the mid 70s for most of us, with our average high this time of year actually approaching the mid 80s. There can be some breaks of sun, but the clouds should dominate, and there could be a spotty shower or rumble of thunder here and there, even though most of the day remains dry. A warm front will approach from the west, but likely get hung up just to our west through the middle of the week, keeping us on the cooler side of things through Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
We're still on the cooler side of our warm front, which means highs will again be in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. This will be our best chance for some wet weather this week, in the form of some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or downpour or two. It certainly won't be a washout, but around a quarter of an inch of rain can result from any shower or downpour that slides through during the day.
THURSDAY
Our warm front will either dissipate altogether or finally make it through the area, putting us back on the warmer and stickier side of things. Highs will be back around 80 degrees for the first time in a while, with clouds mixing with at least some sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm is possible, although much of the day should be dry.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
It will finally feel like we expect summer should feel later this week into the weekend, with seasonably warm and humid weather but not excessively hot or oppressively humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s and close to average for late June each day, with lows in the low to mid 60s each night. There could be a shower or thunderstorm Sunday into Monday ahead of our next cold front, which could deliver yet another shot of cooler and comfier air for most of next week. The 90-degree heat likely remains strangely absent from our forecast through the end of the month.
