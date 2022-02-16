A welcome warm up begins Wednesday, after a seasonably cold but not as bitterly cold Tuesday night with lows down in the upper teens. Skies end up partly sunny on Wednesday, but highs will climb to around 45-50 degrees, a noticeable improvement compared to the past few days. It's even warmer Thursday with 60-degree highs likely, even as clouds and winds increase ahead of a cold front that will bring a round of rain our way late Thursday afternoon and even more so Thursday night. A front sweeps the rain and cloud away for a sunny but cooler weekend, with seasonably cool highs in the 40s before more warmth arrives next week.
WEDNESDAY
Our warm up will really become evident on Wednesday, as sunshine mixes with some increasing clouds as the day progresses. However, it will stay dry and mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s, thanks to an occasionally brisk but a warmer southwest breeze. And Wednesday night will be about 40 degrees milder than Monday night was for some of us, with lows around 40 degrees overnight.
THURSDAY
This will be the warmest day we've had in some time - challenging records highs for some even as clouds and rain chances increase. The previous record highs for February 17th in Allentown is 63° and in Reading 64°. The warmth will come with a price though. The day starts off with variably cloudy skies with a shower or two possible from midday on before some steadier rain looks to arrive later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The steadiest rain will fall overnight Thursday and should be done by Friday morning for most of us.
FRIDAY
A cold front will sweep Thursday night's rain offshore by Friday morning, allowing our weather to dry out and gradually clear out as well. Temperatures will turn slightly cooler too, as Friday’s highs fall back to around 50, although that is still rather mild for mid-February. It will also be windy behind our cold front with winds around 15-20 mph. Temperatures may initially be the warmest during the morning then steadily fall throughout the day as cooler air begins to ride those brisk winds into the area as Friday progresses.
WEEKEND
Saturday and Sunday are both setting up to be filled with plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool but not cold temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to be in the low 40s with nights seasonably cold around 20-25 degrees. Breezes will linger a bit on Saturday then winds will ease up by Sunday with high pressure overhead. Overall, a stellar February weekend looks to be in store. Enjoy!
TRACK THE WEATHER: