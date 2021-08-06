In case you're counting, Thursday was our seventh straight day of refreshingly low humidity by mid-summer standards. And it was also the first time since August began last Sunday that widespread 80s were the rule as temperatures finally returned to seasonable levels. While it did turn warmer, we kept the humidity in check for yet another day, a task that will be more and more difficult to do going forward.
It is August after all, and it will finally start to look and feel like it over the next seven days as the heat and the humidity continue to build through the weekend and most of next week. That means a stretch of hazy and eventually hot and humid weather will be the rule, with partly sunny skies each day with a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm a daily fixture in the forecast most of the time.
While the warm-up continues Friday and Saturday, the humidity will only inch up, so both days will likely still be tolerable in terms of the overall feel.
The sticky stuff will likely settle in starting Sunday, and continue through most of next week. And for the first time in a few weeks, some widespread 90° high temperatures are likely, as is our first heat wave in a little while as well. So in short, summer is back and is alive and well, after an almost week-long hiatus.
FRIDAY
If you liked Thursday's weather, odds are you will like Friday's too. While there will be a few more clouds, a mix of sun and clouds should prevail to wrap up the week.
The warm-up continues, as highs climb into the upper 80s and flirt with 90 degrees in spots, but with still tolerable humidity levels, there won't be much of a heat index.
Under partly cloudy skies Friday night, lows will remain up in the low to mid 60s, with muggier nights ahead looking ahead to next week.
THIS WEEKEND
A classic summery pattern is back! That means a mix of clouds and sunshine as it becomes noticeably more humid as the weekend progresses, especially by Sunday. While a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out either day, much of the time will remain dry.
For Saturday, the better chance for more clouds and a little weather may remain closer to the New Jersey and Delaware beaches, then just a pop-up t-storm or two anywhere on Sunday.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with the increasing humidity likely adding a few degrees to the heat index and what it feels like outside.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The 3 "H's" of summer, hazy, hot, and humid, look to be with us for much of the week. So expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine each day, with a t-storm or two popping up, more likely by the middle of the week. Highs will be around or a little bit better than 90° each day, with warmer and muggier overnight lows closer to 70°.
For those of you that wanted those summer muggies back after our recent fall preview, Mother Nature answered your call. Enjoy!