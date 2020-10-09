After a summery surge of 75 to 80-degree warmth on Wednesday, brisk northwest winds in the wake of our most recent cold front delivered a more fall-like feel Thursday. Partly to mostly sunny skies made for a nice-looking day, but highs in the low to mid 60s marked a 10 to 15 degree drop from where we were on Wednesday. High pressure moved overhead last night leading to mainly clear skies and lightening winds. This made for a great setup to allow lows to dip to some chilly levels in the upper 30s to low 40s. The high pressure system will be scooting off the coast later today and this will lead to a return of some milder air during the afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine to wrap up the week and start the weekend, with highs climbing back to seasonable levels in the upper 60s today and then soaring into the mid 70s on Saturday. Later in the weekend, we'll watch the remnant rains from Hurricane Delta, now in the Gulf of Mexico and expected to make landfall in Louisiana later this afternoon. The leftover rains from Delta will try to lift in our direction as early as late Sunday, with clouds increasing during the day, some showers towards evening, and then some steadier rain possible later Sunday night into Monday. A few showers could linger into Tuesday, with highs easing back into the 60s early next week given plenty of clouds and continued rain chances.
TODAY
Lots of sunshine and a lighter breeze can be expected today, as high pressure crests overhead and eventually moves offshore. While a few areas, mainly north and east of the Lehigh Valley, might see some early morning low clouds and a bit of fog, overall, the large majority of the area will have plenty of blue sky all day long. After a very cool start, the abundant sunshine and more west to southwesterly wind by this afternoon should get us back to seasonable for early October. Highs this afternoon are expected to return the upper 60s with perhaps even a few spots getting to 70 degrees.
TONIGHT
Some thin high clouds streaming northward well in advance of Hurricane Delta along the Gulf Coast will try to push into our area overnight tonight, but most of these clouds will probably remain south of the Lehigh Valley. Overall, it should be a mainly clear night, but with a light southwesterly wind, lows shouldn’t get as cool as they did Thursday night. Look for the numbers to only drop to around or just below 50 degrees.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the nicest day of the holiday weekend, before clouds increase on Sunday and rain chances follow shortly thereafter. With west to southwest winds returning as high pressure slides off the coast, highs in the mid 70s will likewise return, making for a warm and dry start to the Columbus Day weekend.
SUNDAY
While Sunday looks mostly dry and still fairly warm for this time of year with highs in the low 70s, clouds are forecast to increase throughout the day after perhaps some early morning sunshine. Any rain should hold off to our south and west until very late in the day, when some lighter rain showers sneak in to parts of the area towards evening. Any steadier rain should hold off until Sunday night, as the remnant rains from what was once Hurricane Delta inch in our direction by the end of the holiday weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday and even Tuesday’s forecast remain dependent on the track of leftover moisture from Delta, with Monday most likely to be the wettest day at this point. Expect cloudy skies and some periods of rain on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and some likely lighter rain possibly lingering into Tuesday. As a result of the clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will back down into the 60s to start next week with Monday being the coolest day. Right now we think highs will only reach the low to mid 60s Monday, but it’s very well possible much of the day doesn’t get out of the 50s, and those highs are realized until very late. With a slightly drier day anticipated Tuesday with perhaps a hint of sun, highs should get a little warmer climbing back into the upper 60s.