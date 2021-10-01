Boy, it doesn't get much nicer than this to start October! After a cool and crisp start to our Friday with lows down around 40 degrees, plenty of sunshine allowed for a nice recovery and a seasonably mild afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. After another similarly cool night tonight, the first weekend of October will feature a nice warm up, as highs climb into the mid 70s on Saturday and a few degrees better than that by Sunday. Saturday is the better weekend day from start to finish, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. While Sunday will start off with sunshine, clouds will increase as the day progresses. Most of us may be able to eke out a dry Sunday, although a shower or two may sneak into the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley before sunset on Sunday. Shower chances will then increase for everyone Sunday night and more so early next week. In fact, the chance for at least a few showers will be a daily fixture in the forecast all of next week, along with a gradual cooling trend throughout the week.
TONIGHT
Another mainly clear and chilly night is on the way, with light winds and lows again in the low 40s for most. Just like last night, the Poconos and higher elevations of northwestern New Jersey may dip into the upper 30s. These longer and cooler nights will continue to really accelerate the fall color change that's now underway.
SATURDAY
While the morning will be quite cool, the afternoon will warm up nicely as the first weekend of October gets off to a sun-sational start! Expect mostly sunny skies and highs into the low to mid 70s, the warmest we've seen since early in the week. We can thank a milder west to southwest breeze as high pressure slides off the coast, and a cold front begins its advance in our direction. Saturday night won't be as cool as the previous few nights, with lows around 50 degrees under clear to partly cloudy skies.
SUNDAY
Sunday may not end up all that bad, but it does look like clouds will be on the increase as our cold front slowly creeps east. Showers are possible later in the day and overnight, although we may eke out a mainly dry morning and even part or most of the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to even upper 70s despite the increase in clouds, thanks to a milder southwest wind ahead of our front. The best chance of a shower would be late in the day, especially areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley. For most of us, we may sneak in a mostly dry day before the rain chances start to rise Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday and Tuesday as our front approaches on Monday and eases on through the area Tuesday. Both days will have the chance for some showers, with the possibility of a thunderstorm on Tuesday right along the front. Neither day will be a washout, with highs around 70 to 75 degrees and milder overnight lows thanks to the clouds, mostly around 60 degrees. Cooler weather returns later in the week and rain chances may linger as an unsettled pattern may stall after setting up shop overhead.
TRACK THE WEATHER: