Once you hit rock bottom, there’s nowhere to go but up. And we officially bottomed out early Thursday morning, with bitterly cold lows from 15 to 25 degrees early this morning, especially cold for mid-November. A mix of clouds and sunshine made for a nice day overall as the cold finally started to ease, as highs worked their way back towards 45 to 50 degrees by afternoon. That’s certainly better than being mired in the 30s with below freezing wind chills all day, the likes of which we shivered to on Wednesday. We can thank high pressure for sliding off the coast and shifting our winds around to a more southerly direction, and therefore helping to kick start our warming trend. That warmth will become even more evident over the next few days, as highs inch their way up to 55 to 60 degrees today and Saturday afternoons, while we hold onto the partly to mostly sunny skies and the dry and pleasant weather pattern into the start of the weekend. A cold front will then slide through later Saturday, seemingly harmless with no clouds or rain, but it will deliver a shift in the wind for the second half of the weekend. With an easterly ocean breeze on Sunday, our warmth will be pushed back, and cloudier and cooler but still mostly dry weather will be ours for the end of the weekend. Showers will arrive Sunday night and Monday ahead of another cold front, but there’s no big storms on the weather map between now and Thanksgiving next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY AND SATURDAY
Our warm up becomes much more noticeable to wrap up the work week and start the weekend, as southwest winds bring in 55 to 60 degree warmth both today and Saturday afternoons, along with early clouds in the morning today giving way to plenty of sun overall, and partly sunny skies Saturday. These are the pick days of the forecast in terms of sunshine and temperatures, so enjoy! A Saturday cold front won’t do much to our weather except change the winds around during the day on Saturday from more of a northerly direction, but the cooler air and clouds will be delayed a day and not arrive until Sunday.
SUNDAY
Our Saturday cold front can be blamed for a cloudier and cooler Sunday, as easterly winds will set up to end the weekend, bringing in cooler temperatures and more clouds as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and high back closer to 50 degrees, certainly cooler than the previous few days but not nearly as cold as where we were recently either. Actually, there’s no cold shots to rival that last one in sight between now and Thanksgiving. A stray shower is possible to the north and west of the Lehigh Valley during the day Sunday, but the large majority of the area should remain dry until Sunday night when an area of low pressure starts to push in from the Ohio Valley and lifts our Saturday cold front back to the north as a warm front.
MONDAY
The aforementioned low approaching from the Ohio Valley Sunday night will lift off to our north and west on Monday, first pushing a warm front through, and then dragging a new cold front in from the west. The result will be a cloudy start to the day along with a good chance for showers. However, by the afternoon, our cold front should be exiting to our east taking the showers with it and allowing skies to turn rather sunny. A westerly breeze will kick up at the same time behind the front. Even with the gloomy start Monday, a brief surge of mild air right out ahead of our cold front tracking through should help to push highs back to relatively mild levels in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY
Behind Monday’s storm system, high pressure will return for Tuesday leading to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Seasonably cooler air will also return to the region dropping highs back into the upper 40s.
