Once you hit rock bottom, there’s nowhere to go but up. And we officially bottomed out early Thursday morning, with bitterly cold lows from 15 to 25 degrees early this morning, especially cold for mid-November. A mix of clouds and sunshine made for a nice day overall as the cold finally started to ease, as highs worked their way back towards 45 to 50 degrees by afternoon. That’s certainly better than being mired in the 30s with below freezing wind chills all day, the likes of which we shivered to on Wednesday. We can thank high pressure for sliding off the coast and shifting our winds around to a more southerly direction, and therefore helping to kick start our warming trend. That warmth will become even more evident over the next few days, as highs inch their way up to 55 to 60 degrees Friday and Saturday afternoons, while we hold onto the partly sunny skies and the dry and pleasant weather pattern into the start of the weekend. A cold front will then slide through later Saturday, seemingly harmless with no clouds or rain, but it will deliver a shift in the wind for the second half of the weekend. With an easterly ocean breeze on Sunday, our warmth will be pushed back, and cloudier and cooler but still mostly dry weather will be ours for the end of the weekend. Showers will arrive Sunday night and Monday ahead of another cold front, but there’s no big storms on the weather map between now and Thanksgiving next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic coast will keep us partly cloudy overnight, and with a light southwest wind, it won’t be nearly as cold as last night. So instead of lows either side of 20°, expect more seasonable overnight lows in the low 30s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Our warm up becomes much more noticeable to wrap up the work week and start the weekend, as southwest winds bring in 55 to 60 degree warmth both Friday and Saturday afternoons, along with partly sunny skies. These are the pick days of the forecast in terms of sunshine and temperatures, so enjoy! A Saturday cold front won’t do much to our weather except change the winds around during the day on Saturday from more of a northerly direction, but the cooler air and clouds will be delayed a day and not arrive until Sunday.
SUNDAY
Our Saturday cold front can be blamed for a cloudier and cooler Sunday, as easterly winds will set up to end the weekend, bringing in cooler temperatures and more clouds as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and high back closer to 50 degrees, certainly cooler than the previous few days but not nearly as cold as where we were recently either. Actually, there’s no cold shots to rival that last one in sight between now and Thanksgiving.
MONDAY
A new cold front will be moving in from the west on Monday bringing with it plenty of clouds along with some breezes, and a bit of shower activity. A period of steady rain for a few hours is not out of the question, but then we might actually see some clearing late in the afternoon as the cold front heads away to our east. Even with the clouds and rain Monday, thanks to a return of a southwesterly wind ahead of our front, highs will climb back up into the mid 50s for one day. Tuesday brings cooler and drier weather with highs back in the mid to upper 40s.
