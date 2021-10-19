If you're fan of fall weather, then last week was likely too warm, and the last few days were just a bit too cool and windy. But today was just right, a clear and crisp start with morning lows near 40°, and plentiful sunshine allowed for a nice recovery as highs bounced back into the mid to upper 60s. It was still a bit breezy, but a picture-perfect fall day otherwise. And if you liked today, you'll love tomorrow even more, as the winds diminish by a few miles-per-hour and the temperatures inch up a few more degrees, meaning sunshine and low 70s on Wednesday afternoon. And Thursday looks just as nice, even with some increasing clouds later in the day. A late-week cold front may bring a shower or two Thursday night, but the forecast is a mainly dry one through the rest of the week. That cold front's bigger impact will be to deliver another shot of cool and brisk weather, which arrives for next weekend. Highs may be back in the mid to upper 50s by then, and we may see our first night of widespread lows in the upper 30s. Outside of a passing spotty shower or two, most of the weekend should be dry, albeit chilly and breezy.
TONIGHT
Clear skies and diminishing winds means another cool and quiet night tonight, with an almost full moon lighting the way. It's the almost full "Hunter's Moon" of October, and it's officially full Wednesday evening. Expect lows to drop into the mid to upper 40s, not quite as cool as last night as our cool air mass continues to slowly moderate.
WEDNESDAY
If you liked Tuesday, you'll love Wednesday, as it's a bit less breezy and a bit warmer too, a win-win for most. Expect lots of sunshine and highs around 70-75°, a little warmer than our average high in the mid 60s for mid-October. While there will still be a noticeable westerly breeze around 10-15mph, it won't be as brisk as the last few days.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A late week cold front will bring our only other chance of rain this week, and even then, it's probably only a few scattered showers at most. We'll squeeze in a mainly dry Thursday first, with highs again in the low and even mid 70s with sunshine giving way to increasing late day clouds and perhaps a passing shower or two Thursday night. Behind that front on Friday, we'll sneak in a partly sunny and not as warm but still seasonable day to wrap up the week, with highs in the mid 60s. The cool air will hold off its arrival until the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
That "fall feel" will be locked in this weekend, with brisk breezes and cooler than average temperatures. In fact, highs will only be in the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday, with a breeze making it feel even cooler. Weather-wise, expect clouds mixed with some sunny intervals, with a shower or two possible, more so on Saturday, even though much of the time is dry. Overnight lows may drop into the upper 30s for most for the first time this season by Saturday and Sunday nights, but breezes will likely prevent any widespread frost.
