As expected, we couldn’t quite end the week as nice as the rest of the week was as skies turned rather cloudy Friday, and we even saw a few showers. This combination also resulted in cooler highs today, only in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, although that is much closer to normal for this time of the year. We’ll see these numbers climb through the 60s again over the course of the weekend, perhaps even getting into the 70s again on Sunday, before dropping back closer to seasonable levels again in the upper 50s to low 60s throughout much of next week. A warm front moving in Saturday night into Sunday morning looks to bring a round of steadier rain, then a cold front will move through later in the afternoon and evening possibly triggering a thunderstorm. A low pressure system will likely meander near the region through the middle of next week keeping some clouds and showers in the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A stationary front to our west that resulted in some of the showers for the daytime Friday will continue to lead to a shower chance tonight or perhaps even a touch of drizzle. There will still be plenty of dry times however, and any rain that does occur should be fairly light and not long lasting. With plenty of clouds and moisture around tonight, overnight lows will be rather mild only dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s.
THE WEEKEND
We’ll once again turn mainly dry for Saturday as a brief bubble of high pressure to our north tries to build southward into the region. A stray shower or a bit of drizzle hanging over from Friday night may be with us first thing Saturday morning, but otherwise the day looks dry with a few breaks of sun aiding in pushing highs back into the mid 60s. Low pressure moving towards the Great Lakes will finally start to push that stationary front to our west through the region as a warm front late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A wave of steadier rain along this front looks to move into the region well after midnight Saturday night into first thing Sunday morning, then taper back to just a hit or miss shower moving into Sunday afternoon. A cold front will then try to move in from our west while some breaks of sun and a southwest flow aid in pushing highs all the way up to around 70 degrees. This warmer air will lead to some instability in the atmosphere, and this may help spark a thundershower later Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening, as the cold front moves through. No severe weather is anticipated at this time however.
MONDAY
We’ll get behind our cold front from Sunday, and at the same time an upper level low pressure system will move overhead Monday. This will keep skies rather cloudy along with an additional chance for some showers. To top it all off, some relatively cool air underneath the upper level low will aid in dropping highs back into the lower 60s.
TUESDAY
The upper level low from Monday looks to linger into Tuesday keeping a slight chance for a shower in the forecast. Much of the day should be dry however, and it also appears we’ll see a little more sunshine compared to Monday. High temperatures should get a touch warmer as well compared to Monday in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday should be similar to Tuesday as that pesky upper level low lingers nearby. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a mostly dry day, but perhaps a stray shower. Highs will get just a tad cooler compared to Tuesday dropping into the low 60s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: