There's not much nice we can say about Thursday, unless you like a gray, gloomy, unseasonably cool, and occasionally wet day with some intermittent rain and drizzle, with highs only around 70 degrees. That means we have nowhere to go but up, and as a warm front lifts through early Friday, we will see some improvements. Until then, some showers, a brief downpour, or even a thunderstorm is possible through Friday morning, though it won't rain all the time. Humidity will be on the rise through Friday as well, with clouds and any morning raindrops giving way to partly sunny skies, which should allow a more seasonably warm day in the low to mid 80s. Saturday should follow suit, partly sunny, warm, and humid, and mainly dry, but either of the next two days could see a spotty shower or thunderstorm pop up, even if most of the time remains dry. Humidity levels come down late in the weekend and early next week, with Sunday and Monday looking to be a pair of partly sunny, dry, and pleasant days with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday would be our next opportunity for some wet weather early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
After our damp and dismal day, skies remain mostly cloudy overnight as the humidity continues to slowly tick upwards. There will be a few showers around this evening, and the chance for another round of showers or a few downpours or storms with a weakening thunderstorm complex approaching from the west late tonight. Lows will be in the mid 60s and it will be noticeably more muggy by the time you wake up Friday morning.
FRIDAY
Friday looks mostly dry, but there will be two opportunities for a little wet weather, early and then again late in the day. Clouds will linger early Friday, and there could be a few showers leftover first thing in the morning from any overnight activity. Then clouds should give way to at least some sunshine, which will send highs back up to a more seasonably warm high around or just above the 80-degree mark. With some sun and the warmth and higher humidity, there could be a spotty afternoon t-storm later in the day, although activity looks to be rather isolated at this point. Friday night should average out mostly cloudy and muggy but also mainly dry for the start of the Friday night high school football calendar, minus a lingering early evening thundershower in one or two spots.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend doesn't look as perfect as its predecessor, but it doesn't look half bad either. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday, with a little less humidity each day. Sunday should be the better day as it looks entirely dry, but Saturday will be more dry than wet with just the chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in a few spots with some lingering humidity.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Like Sunday, Monday looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds, low humidity, and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s. A cold front approaches Tuesday, and brings our next and possibly only chance for some showers next week. Behind that front, it turns breezy and cooler but drier for the middle and end of next week. There will likely be some increased surf and rip currents along the Mid-Atlantic beaches next week from Hurricane Franklin, which will stay well offshore.
