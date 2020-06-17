The high pressure that's been sitting over the Northeast and responsible for the beautiful weather the last few days slid off the New England coast on Wednesday. This gave the cut-off low that's been sitting over the Virginias and Carolinas since the weekend an opportunity to finally creep a little further north. The result was a little more cloud cover on Wednesday, especially to the south, but it was still a dry and relatively comfortable day as high temperatures top out near 80°. The cut-off low will meander around the Mid-Atlantic as we wrap-up the work week and head into the weekend, all the while slowly weakening. So while there will be a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm around Thursday, Friday, and even into the weekend, the vast majority of the time will be dry. With that said, it will also be a bit cloudier, more humid, and increasingly warmer as temperatures gradually climb from the upper 70s on Thursday to the low 80s on Friday and then into the mid to upper 80s over the weekend. This seems apropos to get these summer-like conditions right on schedule, as summer officially begins at 5:44 PM on Saturday. This surge of warmth can be attributed to the strong southerly flow out ahead of a cold front, slowly creeping in our direction from the Midwest. The combination of the instability created by the heat and humidity, the front's advancement eastward, and the remnant energy from the cut-off low will lead to isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms firing up across the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday, particularly during the afternoon and evening. By early next week, the sluggish cold front to our west will finally inch close enough to the area to give us our best shot at seeing more widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially by Tuesday. The approach of this front will also send temperatures to around 90 degrees in many locations Monday and Tuesday, all while humidity levels remain high.
TONIGHT
After a bright and pleasant day with clouds and milky sunshine, skies will gradually become cloudier at night. Temperatures won't dive as deep into the 50s as the past few nights, and the air won't feel quite as crisp as dew points crawl out of the 50s and into the 60s. This all eventually leads to a couple of showers developing towards dawn, especially the farther south you go from the Lehigh Valley.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Finally, that pesky cut-off low to our south will begin to drift northward Thursday, while the high across the Northeast finally loses its grip on the region. Meanwhile, a cold front well to our west over the Midwest will contribute to our wind flow becoming more south and southwesterly. This will result in a slow uptick in warmth, humidity, and the threat of rain. Thursday is expected to stay mostly dry with just a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially in southern and western areas, and especially in the afternoon as highs top out in the upper 70s with more clouds limiting how warm we'll get. Friday looks like it will feature a slightly greater chance for a shower or thunderstorm in all areas as high temperatures inch up a few degrees into the low 80s. That being said, even most of Friday should be dry.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND
The remnants of the cut-off low will still be lingering around the Mid-Atlantic Saturday and Sunday. The instability from that combined with the instability created by an uptick in the heat and humidity Saturday and Sunday will contribute to the chance for a shower or thunderstorm each day, especially in the afternoon and evening. However, both days look more dry than wet with the activity being spotty or isolated. The aforementioned uptick in heat and humidity will be right on cue as we officially begin the summer season at 5:44 PM on Saturday. Temperatures will sneak into the middle 80s on Saturday followed by the upper 80s on Father's Day, which will easily feel like 90° or better when the humidity is factored in.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The new week starts off hot and humid with highs around 90° Monday and Tuesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will go up a bit as a slow-moving cold front from the Great Lakes crawls in our direction, but perhaps never truly making it through our area. Instead, it may juts wash out or dissipate, leaving the heat and humidity in place through the middle of the week. That's not unusual in the summer, as fronts are often times weaker and diffuse. So there's a chance that the upper 80s to 90 degree warmth may linger much of next week.