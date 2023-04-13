What a warm up so far this week! From the unseasonably cool sunshine over the holiday weekend with highs in the low 50s on Saturday to summer-like sunshine and low to mid 80s on Wednesday, it's been a sun-sational week of weather so far.
And the warmest weather is still to come over the next few days, with abundant sunshine back for a final encore today and tomorrow, as record highs may be challenged with expected highs in the mid and even some upper 80s.
The caveats that come with the warm, dry weather: high pollen and high fire danger, which will both be back for a few more days.
Then comes the weekend, where there's both news and bad news. The good news is that we'll finally see a few chances for some welcome and increasingly needed rain. The bad news is that the timing will coincide with the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday night the best opportunities for some raindrops.
The drier pattern resumes next week, but with a temperature reality check and more seasonably cool/mild highs mostly in the 60s throughout the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Abundant sunshine will again be the rule on Thursday, and like every other day this week, it will be even warmer than the preceding day.
Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s, with record highs being challenged in spots.
In Allentown, the number to beat is 88°, set in 1941, while the Reading high is 89° set in 1977. Both may be flirted with, with another warm and breezy day on the way.
Those brisk westerly breezes around 10-15mph, coupled with the dry conditions and low relative humidity, means fire danger will be high yet again today, so use caution outside while enjoying the nice weather. Any brush fires that start can easily spread given the dry conditions.
TONIGHT
Clear skies are expected to continue overnight, and it will be another mild April night with lows only in the mid 50s. Those daytime breezes will diminish overnight, with a light westerly wind less than 10mph.
FRIDAY
This will be the last in a week-long stretch of sunny, increasingly warm, and dry days, with mostly sunny skies again the expectation, although some clouds will gradually increase from the south as the day progresses.
It will be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the mid 80s, around the same or a few degrees less warm than Thursday thanks to a few extra clouds.
Our average high is only in the low 60s, so we'll remain a good 20-something-degrees warmer than average for Friday as our summer preview continues.
Clouds will thicken Friday night, and a shower or two is possible towards Saturday morning.
SATURDAY
The Saturday forecast continues to trend cloudier, cooler, and wetter over the last few days from what it once looked, bad news as it's the weekend and many would love the nice weather to continue.
Of course, since we really need the rain and can't be picky with respect to timing, some wet weather is actually good news in the big picture.
Expect a mainly cloudy and noticeably cooler day, with highs likely back into the upper 60s.
While it won't be a washout, some showers or a little light rain is expected from time to time throughout Saturday, with rainfall amounts likely between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.
It's not a soaker, but it's a start to alleviate the very dry early spring conditions that have developed.
SUNDAY
Sunday is the better weekend day in that it will be mostly dry with no measurable rain expected, but it will likely still be mostly cloudy with some low clouds or perhaps a hint of drizzle in the morning, then perhaps a few breaks of sun later in the day.
An approaching cold front will bring another chance of some rain, but a slower front means any showers or perhaps a thunderstorm won't arrive until the evening and overnight hours Sunday night.
So the day is mostly dry, with highs around 70 degrees, perhaps a few degrees higher with a few breaks of afternoon sun.
Rainfall amounts Sunday night may be similar to Saturday, another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Behind a Sunday night cold front, it will be sharply cooler and back to reality temperature-wise, with highs back closer to 60 degrees. Both Monday and Tuesday will likely feature more clouds than sun and a brisk westerly breeze with a spotty shower here or there, although dry much of the time.
So it's back to more typical April weather after our summer preview the previous week.
