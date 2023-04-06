A warm front will work north today, bringing in a surge of warmer air and allowing temperatures to climb well into the 70s. While there will likely be some sunshine to start and end the day, expect a few showers in between. We may see some showers during the morning, then another chance for early to mid-afternoon scattered showers and a gusty thunderstorm or two.
Behind our front, it's cooler, but only seasonably so, with highs back in the upper 50s and low 60s from Good Friday through Easter Sunday. That's right about where we should be in early April, and we'll have dry and pleasant weather all holiday weekend long with partly to mostly sunny skies throughout.
Temperatures inch higher into the 60s and we should stay mostly dry into early next week as well.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
Thursday may feature more clouds than sun overall, but there will be some sunshine through the day. There will also be the chance of a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm, although most of the day may end up dry.
The best chance for any wet weather is likely early to mid-afternoon, perhaps late afternoon closer to the shore.
It's a warmer day for all as the 70s surge back ahead of a cold front, with mid-70s the expectation for our Thursday afternoon highs. The best chance for a gusty storm will be points south and east from the I-95 corridor to the shore.
Rainfall amounts look mostly light and scattered and under a quarter of an inch of rain, although locally higher where there are a few t-storms.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Behind our front for Friday, we'll get a temperature reality check, with more seasonably cooler air settling in. So highs will be back closer to where they should be this time of year, with afternoon highs both days likely in the upper 50s.
Our cold front settles far enough south and east to keep us dry through the weekend, but some clouds may linger, especially south of the Lehigh Valley, Friday into Saturday.
So let's call it partly sunny, seasonably cool, and dry both days, with more sun north of the Lehigh Valley and more clouds south of the Lehigh Valley.
EASTER WEEKEND
The end of the holiday weekend is looking "egg-cellent" right now, with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Easter Sunday and highs comfortably mild, in the upper 50s Saturday and inching up to low 60s on Easter. Winds will be light with high pressure in charge, and the nights will be seasonably chilly in the mid-30s.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
We look to be in the mid-April doldrums for most of the week ahead, with no worse than partly sunny skies each day and an entirely dry forecast from the looks of things.
It will also turn slowly but steadily milder as the week unfolds too, with highs inching up into the mid to upper 60s to start the week on Monday then 70s likely by the middle and end of the week as the warm spring pattern continues.
