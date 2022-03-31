A warm front that slid through the area on Wednesday will provide a much needed boost with the warming process today, if only for one day. Out ahead of that warm front, there were a few midday rain and snow showers Wednesday. Behind that front, temperatures will soar to around 70 degrees by Thursday, but the warmth will come with a price. We'll have to dodge some showers on Thursday, face some warm but gusty breezes, and run the risk of a few gusty thunderstorms later in the day (perhaps an isolated tornado). Unfortunately, it's one and done for the warmth, as temperatures ease back to seasonable levels in the mid 50s to start April on Friday. April will begin much quieter compared to our raucous end to March, with a mix of clouds, some sun, brisk winds, and steady temperatures not far from our early spring average through the weekend and into early next week.
THURSDAY
It's been a wild march with lots of temperature swings, so it's fitting that we end the month with one as well. Highs will flirt with 70 degrees come Thursday afternoon, thanks to a stiff but warm south to southwest wind around 10-20 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy and some showers are possible at any point during the day, but it certainly won't rain all day or be a washout. Come later in the day, some stronger thunderstorms are possible, and there is the slight chance for some severe weather. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the primary threat from any severe storm, but some isolated hail or a brief tornado is also possible. Rainfall amounts will vary depending on where the strongest storms hit, but up to 1 inch of rain is possible in any heavy downpours. The risk for strong storms continues into Thursday evening, before a cold front sweeps that risk away and showers and storms come to an end overnight.
FRIDAY
April begins with some quieter weather, no fooling. But it's back to seasonable temps in the mid 50s for Friday with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A spotty shower may linger, especially north of the Lehigh Valley, but most of the day is dry. Brisk winds will linger as well, with a west to northwest breeze around 15-25 mph helping to usher in the cooler (but not cold) air.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of April will be a continuation of some seasonable early spring weather, with highs remaining in the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday and the winds slowly relaxing a bit. Saturday is the sunnier and better day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Come Sunday, it's mostly cloudy and while it's mostly dry, a few rain showers can't entirely be ruled out either.