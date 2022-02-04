Now is the winter of a snow lovers discontent, at least for our area. Last weekend, we missed a blizzard to our east. Over the last few days, we missed another sizable winter storm to our north and west, with 6 to 18 inches of snow from parts of Ohio to Upstate New York through Northern New England. Instead of snow, we got rain, and a lot of it, to the tune of 1.5 to 2.5 inches for many of us, with flooding and not shoveling to contend with. Granted, if it had been cold enough to snow, we'd be contending with feet of snow, but alas. However, colder air is arriving on schedule during the day on Friday, as temperatures slip below freezing from north to south across the area the rest of today and through tonight. Some light showers or drizzle that linger through this evening can freeze on contact to untreated surfaces, so be wary of icy spots as well as the freezing up of any standing water, puddles, or wet surfaces from the excessive rain. Weather-wise, it's pretty quiet once any showers end this evening, and mainly dry for the next seven days. The weekend is the coldest part of the forecast with highs around or below freezing despite plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. The cold will ease next week as some 40-degree highs return, all the while keeping things dry and rather pleasant for early February.
TONIGHT
Any lingering scattered light freezing rain, drizzle, or snow showers will end early this evening, as mostly cloudy skies linger for a while overnight before some partial clearing towards morning. It will turn increasingly colder as brisk breezes bring in our next cold shot, with lows settling into the mid teens overnight. That means any surfaces still wet and untreated this evening will ice up overnight. Wind chills will dip into the single digits later tonight as well.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure arrives for the weekend and provides partly to mostly sunny skies but also cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the mid 20s on Saturday with a brisk northwest breeze adding a chill, and even colder lows near 10° are expected Saturday night. The wind and cold will ease just a bit Sunday, with highs around freezing, with plenty of sunshine still expected to wrap up the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week looks to be about as quiet as it gets for early February, with a slow easing of the cold and mainly dry weather through Friday. Highs will inch closer to seasonable levels in the upper 30s on Monday with partly sunny skies. Then on Tuesday, a storm should pass safely offshore to our south and east to have no sensible impact on our weather. We'll keep the partly sunny skies with perhaps a little more of a breeze. If there were to be any rain showers, they'd be confined to the immediate NJ/DE coasts.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The weather word of the week continues to be quiet. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each days as highs inch up a few more degrees to around 40-45 degrees each afternoon, just a bit above average for this time of year. Our next chance of some rain and snow showers with a weak cold front doesn't arrive until later Friday or Friday night as it looks right now.
