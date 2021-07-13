It's a broken record forecast for much of the week, with plenty of heat and humidity and almost daily thunderstorm chances. It won't rain everywhere and there are no washouts expected, but given the high humidity, there's plenty of fuel for heavy downpours and localized flooding, not to mention a few gusty storms here and there. Expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine each day, with afternoon highs all week around 85 to 90 degrees, and muggy overnight lows around 70°.
The higher chance for showers and thunderstorms will be now through Wednesday afternoon, and then again by the weekend. That means thunderstorm chances will diminish, but not entirely, to wrap up the week Thursday and Friday.
It's the dog days of summer, and the sticky and stormy pattern will doggedly persist for the foreseeable future. While we're not breaking records and not everyone will see a heat wave (3 or more days in a row above 90 degrees), the very warm temperatures are relentless all week, as are the tropical humidity levels. Combine the two, and the heat index will climb into the 90s every day through the weekend. You might see a thunderstorm to cool you down, but there's no substantial relief from this pattern in sight. But it's mid-July, and that's to be expected.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
While we'll see a mix of clouds and some hazy sunshine each day, the next two days will continue with the unsettled theme, with scattered showers and thunderstorms a good bet, especially each afternoon and evening.
While each day is more dry than wet, it can turn very wet when the skies open up, thanks to the tropical air mass and so much moisture available to wring out of the air. Localized flooding will continue to be a concern, as will an occasional gusty thunderstorm.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon, but factor in the high humidity, and the heat index will climb over 90 degrees each day.
LATE WEEK
Thunderstorm chances will become more limited for the second half of the week, but don't entirely go away. The classic summery pattern continues with partly sunny skies and highs inching up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, thanks to less thunderstorms popping up.
While there are less of them compared to early in the week, don't be surprised to see one or two storms pop up either afternoon.
The nights will continue to be warm and sticky with muggy overnight lows not far from 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The persistent heat and humidity that will be with us all week shows no signs of abating by the weekend. So expect a warm and sticky Saturday and Sunday, but with more clouds as shower and thunderstorm chances go back up over the weekend.
Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s, and the heat index will likely remain above 90 degrees thanks to those stubborn summer muggy conditions.