A very warm and humid day is on tap today with some sunshine. As a cool front approaches from the west, scattered strong thunderstorms will develop to our west and move east late this afternoon and early this evening. The biggest threat with storms will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and hail.
Behind that cold front, temperatures look to quickly drop back to more seasonable levels for the latter half of the week along with a return to more comfortable humidity values. It also appears outside of a stray shower Thursday, much of the latter half of the week will be dry.
TUESDAY
High pressure will continue to move away from the region allowing our wind flow to become southwesterly again. This will lead to increasing heat and humidity as afternoon high temperatures make their way back to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for many locations, and dew points climb well into the 60s to near 70 degrees.
At the same time, we’ll be tracking a cool front dropping in from our north and west late in the day which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region later in the afternoon into the evening.
A few thunderstorms have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts, large hail, and perhaps even a brief tornado.
At this time the Storm Prediction Center has the Poconos and Interstate 81 corridor highlighted under a “slight” risk for severe weather (level 2 out of 5) while the rest of the region is highlighted under a “marginal” threat (level 1 out of 5).
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Tuesday’s cold front appears as though it will clear the region now for Wednesday moving offshore. In its wake, an upper level trough will still be lingering overtop of the region.
This feature will keep a very low chance for a stray shower in our forecast for Wednesday, but the majority of the day looks dry otherwise with a mix of sun and clouds. We should also see a drop in humidity values compared to Tuesday, and afternoon high temperatures look to return to the upper 80s, much closer to normal for this time of the year.
The aforementioned upper level trough will remain overhead for Thursday once again keeping a very low chance for a stray shower or storm in the forecast, but once more, much of the day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
Humidity should continue to drop to more comfortable levels Thursday and afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY
The upper level trough from Wednesday and Thursday will exit the region by the end of the work week. Meanwhile surface high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes and Midwest which will bring drier and more pleasant weather. This will lead to mostly sunny skies along with comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, very close to normal for this time of the year.