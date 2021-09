NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and additional rainfall is expected this afternoon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Norristown, Pottstown, Lansdale, West Norriton, Forks, East Norriton, Emmaus, Northampton, and Quakertown. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 334 and 344. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 9. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 70. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED