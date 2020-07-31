While July 2020 will go down as one of the Top 5 warmest months on record for many of us, the heat was certainly not present on Friday as highs barely made their way back to 80°. However, the humidity still lingered as dew points were in the upper 60s and low 70s all day long. This was due to a wave of low pressure that brought cloudy skies and some rain to our area Thursday night into Friday morning. During the afternoon, the rain, which was mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley, tapered off and the clouds began to break for sun from west to east across the region. Skies will continue to clear overnight as high pressure briefly builds into the area from the Great Lakes for Saturday. Not only will this high bring clearer skies, but it will also be responsible for slightly lower dew points for the start of the weekend, even though temperatures will be heading the opposite direction and back into the mid to upper 80s. An area of low pressure tracks northeastward through the Great Lakes and its warm front will lift into Pennsylvania and New Jersey late Saturday into Saturday night, resulting in more cloud cover and some showers and thunderstorms. The warm front will clear the area to the north during the day on Sunday, allowing the shower and thunderstorm activity to continue on and off for most of the day while humidity levels creep back up. The cold front associated with this low will gradually pass through with less fanfare Sunday night into Monday, but the unsettledness and humid conditions will hang around into early next week. On this cold front's heels will be the arrival of what is now Hurricane Isaias, which will be traveling north to northeastward up the Eastern Seaboard early next week. How much interaction Isaias actually has with our area remains to be seen and is dependent on the track it takes and how much it weakens as it comes north, but it's something we will be closely monitoring in the coming days.
TONIGHT
Any showers and thunderstorms from the daytime should be done by this evening as skies continue to gradually clear. With some damp ground leftover in spots overnight due to previous rains as well as winds turning calm, it will likely be a favorable setup for some areas of fog to develop. This should most likely occur well after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Overnight lows will settle back into the middle 60s.
SATURDAY
Saturday looks to be the better day right now with tolerable humidity levels, at least partly sunny skies, and mainly dry weather. A shower could pop up late in the day, but most of the day remains dry with seasonably warm highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will steadily increase overnight as that pesky cold front to our south lifts north as a warm front, bringing an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms and higher humidity later Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Low pressure will track to our west through the Eastern Great Lakes, lifting our warm front to our north on Sunday. As a result, expect a hot and humid day as we'll be back in the sticky air mass, with highs back around 90 degrees and clouds mixing with at least some sunshine. There could be a shower or thunderstorm leftover early in the morning and one could pop up in the afternoon, but most of the day remains dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will slowly work its way through the area Monday into Tuesday then stall out along the East Coast. Where this front stalls, how much moisture it has to work with, and the potential wild card impacts of Hurricane Isaias, a system that will likely be moving up or along the East Coast next week, will dictate how dry or wet we end up each day. Regardless, we can expect clouds and sun mixed with lots of humidity and highs mostly in the middle 80s with a shower and thunderstorm chance each day. Right now, Monday night into Tuesday looks to have the best chance of being the wettest of the bunch with any potential Isaias influences.