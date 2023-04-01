NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey... Southern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Tatamy to near Emmaus to Birdsboro, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Norristown, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, Forks, East Norriton, Emmaus, Hackettstown, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Wilson, Souderton, Bedminster and Washington. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 303, and between mile markers 326 and 328. Northeast Extension between mile markers 23 and 54. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 327. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 57 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 26. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 10. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey...and southeastern Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey...and southeastern Pennsylvania. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH