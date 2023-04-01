After waking up to a few gusty showers and rumbles of thunder Saturday morning, the day turned quite sunny by the afternoon with high temperatures soaring into the 70s along with a stiff but warm southwesterly breeze. A cold front tracking into this warm air mass early on this evening will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms - some of which could become severe. The severe risk is highlighted as a level 3 out of 5 with the main threat being damaging straight-line wind gusts, however large hail to one inch in diameter and even a brief spinnup of a tornado can't entirely be ruled out. Once the front comes through later this evening, skies will turn fair, but strong northwesterly breezes will remain. Sunday will be the drier and brighter weekend day with plenty of sun from start to finish, but it will be sharply cooler than Saturday by some 20 or more degrees, with a brisk breeze making it feel a bit cooler still. The warmth quickly springs back for most of next week with 60s and 70s the norm, and a few April showers from time to time but no washouts.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The sunshine that we saw break out Saturday afternoon in combination with the warm temperatures and enough humidity has built up some instability in the atmosphere as we head into the evening. At the same time we're tracking a vigorous cold front coming in from our west clashing with this unseasonably warm air mass. The result will be increasing clouds early on this evening with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. The National Weather Service has placed much of the region under a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH through this evening for the possibility of damaging straight-line wind gusts of 60mph or greater in addition to isolated hail up to one in in diameter and perhaps even a brief spinnup of a tornado. Keep in mind a WATCH doesn't gaurantee that thunderstorms or severe weather will definitely happen, but it does mean conditions are favorable for severe weather, and one should be prepared in case warnings would be issued for their location. Later this evening and tonight our showers/storms and severe threat will come to an end as our cold front sweeps it all out to sea. In the wake of the front, some much cooler and drier air will build in helping to scour out the clouds, but also dropping low temperatures back into the mid 30s with wind chills down into the 20s. Even in the wake of our cold front, winds may still gust to 40 or 50mph, especially over higher elevations, possibly leading to some tree limb damage or power outage issues, and hence the National Weather Service is keeping a Wind Advisory going for much of the region through late tonight.
SUNDAY
While as much as 20+ degrees cooler than Saturday, Sunday will still be the better but certainly not the warmer of the two weekend days in that it should be mostly sunny and an entirely dry day from start to finish. Highs will only be around 50 degrees, seasonably cool for early spring but sharply cooler compared to Saturday. Plus we won't be able to entirely shake those brisk breezes either, although it won't be nearly as windy as Saturday will be. Expect northwest winds around 10-20mph and gusty at times early, then winds gradually diminish late. It's a one-day shot of cool, as warmer air returns for most of the week ahead.
MONDAY
The majority of the upcoming work and school week looks increasingly mild as some 60-something-degree temperatures return starting Monday, and stick around through Thursday. Monday is our best bet for an entirely dry day, with partly sunny skies and highs into the mid to upper 60s, with a southwest breeze around 10-20mph helping to redeliver the warmer air.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
Another strong Midwest storm will be bound for the Great Lakes by the middle of the week into Thursday, keeping us once again on the warm and windy side of things. As a result, highs likely approach or exceed 70 degrees again Tuesday and Wednesday, with a shower or two possible Tuesday morning and a better chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm or two Wednesday, Wednesday night, and early Thursday. No washouts are expected, as we'll likely see at least some sunshine each day, even with the chance for some midweek raindrops. Thursday's high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, but some much cooler and more seasonable air will likely return for the very end of the week.
