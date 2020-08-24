TONIGHT: Evening shower or t-storm, then turning out mainly clear and muggy with patchy fog late. Low: 69
TUESDAY: Sun mixing with clouds; very warm and humid with a shower or gusty t-storm in spots, especially in the afternoon. High: 88
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and turning more comfortable. An evening shower or t-storm, mainly south and east. Low: 62
Today was almost a rinse and repeat of Sunday, as once again it was a hot and humid day with highs around 90 degrees and hit-or-miss mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat was fairly limited to start the week, but that could change for some of us on Tuesday. That's when we’ll track a vigorous cold front dropping in from our north, which will clash with some hot and humid air and spark scattered afternoon and evening showers and t-storms. Some of these storms have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts and large hail, in addition to heavy downpours. That's followed by a brief reprieve on Wednesday to cooler, drier, and more pleasant conditions before increasing warmth, humidity, and storm chances return for the latter half of the week. In the tropics, things remain active with Tropical Storm Laura continuing to move west-northwest along the south coast of Cuba, expected to become a hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco has steadily weakened and will continue to do so as it makes landfall in southeastern Louisiana, with heavy rain the primary concern. Laura may intensify into a hurricane and make landfall farther west towards the Louisiana/Texas border around Wednesday night.
TONIGHT
A few showers or thunderstorms that developed during the afternoon will still be ongoing in a few spots early in the evening. But any convective activity should steadily diminish after sunset as skies turn out mostly clear Monday night with lows dropping into the upper 60s. It will remain muggy overnight and once again, some patchy dense fog will be possible late, especially for any location that received rainfall during the day.
TUESDAY
Tuesday likely features the greatest chance for showers and storms in all areas over the next several days, mainly during the afternoon hours, as we anticipate a stronger cold front to drop in from our north as Tuesday progresses. Out ahead of this front, afternoon highs are once again expected to top out in the upper 80s for most to around 90 degrees for some. The very warm and humid air mass in place combining with some strong winds aloft will provide fuel for a few storms to perhaps contain damaging wind gusts and large hail, in addition to heavy downpours. The storm threat is mostly focused on the afternoon, with storms largely done by the evening hours.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday’s cold front is expected to drop to our south for Wednesday, while high pressure briefly builds in from Eastern Canada. This should provide the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions, along with a northwesterly wind flow which will usher in a cooler and less humid air mass. Afternoon highs Wednesday should drop back into the low 80s and dew points should also drop back into the more comfortable 50s. So it's easy to give this the nod as the pick day of the forecast weather-wise.
THURSDAY
Don’t get too comfortable with Wednesday’s pleasant weather because a warm front will push through from the south and west for Thursday. The boundary will bring back warmer and more humid air as highs bounce back up to near 90 degrees. The passage of the warm front may also spark a shower or t-storm, mainly during the afternoon and evening Thursday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
The forecast turns more unsettled again for the end of the week as an area of low pressure drops south from the Great Lakes and drags a trailing cold front towards the region as well. While cloudier skies both days should help knock highs back into the mid 80s, it will remain rather humid, and that humidity in combination with the approaching low pressure system and front will help to spark widely scattered showers and t-storms. Some locally heavy rain is possible in any thunderstorms, and also if any remnant moisture from Laura down in the Gulf of Mexico gets drawn up our cold front.