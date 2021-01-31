Some spots will see flurries and light snow this morning. The rest of us see the snow this afternoon.
Once the snow starts, it'll collect on the ground right away just because it has been so cold lately.
Track the snow on the 69 News weather app with our interactive radar and future radar.
The snow will really get going later this afternoon, and it'll be snowy around dinnertime. The wind will also really get going right after sunset, and it stays windy through Tuesday.
The snow will be persistent in the Lehigh Valley, Berks and Schuylkill Counties, the Poconos, and upper Bucks and Montgomery Counties throughout the night and all day Monday.
Overnight in Philadelphia and in the Philly suburbs, the snow will switch over to sleet, and we'll have hours of sleet there.
Southern New Jersey and the Jersey Shore will see rain tonight and all day on Monday.
By midday, Philadelphia and the Philly area will switch from sleet to snow. Then, it'll be snowy in the Philly suburbs for the rest of the day.
All day Monday, the snow continues in the Lehigh Valley, Berks and Schuylkill Counties, the Poconos, and Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
Monday night, the snow will start breaking up across Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.
Spotty snow will continue Tuesday morning during rush hour.
Then, everything wraps up around lunchtime on Tuesday.
Overall, we'll see a lot of snow in the Lehigh Valley, Berks and Schuylkill Counties, the Poconos, and Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
The National Weather Service has many of us under a Winter Storm Watch through Tuesday. The Jersey Shore is not included because you mostly get rain.
Looking ahead, it's still windy on Wednesday as the sun returns. It's sunny on Thursday, and we're in the 40s on Friday and Saturday.
We'll get rain late Friday and Saturday morning. Then, we're sunnier next Sunday.
