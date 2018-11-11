Weather Forecast Discussion

Mother Nature honors veterans with less wind and more sun Sunday

Rain returns Monday night into Tuesday

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 10:36 PM EST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 11:14 AM EST

TODAY: Chilly despite plenty of sunshine. High: 46

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 27

MONDAY: Some sun, then turning cloudy; rain at night. High: 48 Low: 38

There's good news and bad news. And since you can't tell me which one you want first, we'll start with the bad news. Veterans Day will be unseasonably cold. After a sub-freezing start that frosted over windshields, abundant sunshine will only drive temperatures into the middle 40s later in the day. That's 10-degrees below normal for this time of year. The good news... chilly air won't come with whipping winds, which was the case Saturday when 30-40 mile an hour gusts made high temperatures "feel like" freezing or colder! High pressure parked over the mid-Atlantic Veterans Day will provide a pleasant day for ceremonies before our weather pattern shifts gears this work week.

Monday morning will begin with widespread brrrrr's as low temperatures dip into the upper 20s. Cheer up by looking for the International Space Station at 6:02 a.m. It'll fly by from the northwest to the southeast for a total of five minutes at a maximum height of 55 degrees. You can spot it with the naked eye as it orbits Earth from 240 miles above us. How neat! Plenty of sunshine will greet you thereafter before skies begin clouding up ahead of our next rain-maker.

Fortunately, what was modeled to be a well-defined area of low pressure soaking the mid-Atlantic Monday night into Tuesday will now be much weaker. Temperatures will fall from the 40s during the day Monday into the 30s at overnight when showers move in, meaning a brief bit of wintry mix will be possible before the transition to all rain. The steadiest and most moderate rain should still fall during the Tuesday morning commute to work and school. It would be wise to allow some extra time to navigate wet, slippery, busy roads then. Showers will taper off from southwest to northeast through Tuesday afternoon with rainfall amounts between 0.35" and 0.75" for the most part. Higher amounts of 1" or more will be isolated, but possible, especially for friends in New Jersey. Behind the system, a colder and windy Wednesday with some snow flurries possible. It'll look and feel a lot like how we started this weekend after Friday's system. Weather Deja Vu, if you will.

A stronger storm is set to hug the East Coast late Thursday into Friday, but its uncertain track will determine what kind of showers we see here--frozen or liquid. Something to watch. Either way, Friday morning's commute looks like an ugly one with most of our precipitation gone by the time football teams hit the gridiron. Finally!

Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


