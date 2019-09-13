A fall-like feel in the air for the rest of today with a cool breeze

TODAY: Cloudy to partly sunny with a cool breeze; most sun north and east; a bit of drizzle south and west. High: 72 TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 60 SATURDAY: Clouds and limited sun, becoming warmer and more humid again with a spotty shower or t-storm. High: 78 Low: 64

Thursday was one more very warm and humid day for many, but also somewhat unsettled, as the pre-dawn hours featured a round of showers and t-storms followed by a second round that moved through mid to late afternoon. These storms were sparked by a cold front that tracked from north to south across the region clashing with the very warm and humid air. With the front now pushing to our south and west, a much cooler and less humid air mass is building in to end the week, but the early fall-like feel will be short lived as temperatures climb right back up over the weekend.

Our wind flow overnight shifted around to the northeast delivering the cooler air that was just mentioned. This cooler air helped put a quick stop to t-storms last night, but enough lingering moisture near the cold front to our south and west helped lead to plenty of clouds along with a little light rain or drizzle in spots. Low temperatures last night were also much cooler compared to Wednesday night, dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s. This was about 10-12 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday night.

For the second straight week, we have a Friday with a fall-like feel, as highs only make it into the low 70s for most of us, a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than what we sweated to over the past few days. As high pressure over New England tries to build down in our direction, our wind flow will take on an easterly onshore component which helps to lead to the much cooler high temperatures. At the same time, drier air from the high pressure system to our north is advancing south and west battling low-level moisture that still remains in the wake of Thursday's cold front. Many of us started today with cloudy skies, but as the morning moved on, we saw a decent amount of sunshine return to northern New Jersey and northern parts of the Poconos. Those sunnier skies will try to make their way further south and west for the rest of today, but it may be a bit of a struggle. We think more of New Jersey can expect decent clearing, while eastern Pennsylvania, including the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and Delaware Valley see just a few breaks of sun. Farther west however, let's roughly say west of the Northeast Extension (I-476) towards Schuylkill, Berks, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties on west, the clouds will be the most stubborn and it may be hard to come by any sunshine for the rest of the day. There may also be some times of drizzle, especially the further south and west one travels.

Temperatures and humidity will climb back up Saturday as high pressure over New England moves out to sea while a cold front moves in from our west. A southerly wind flow ahead of that front will help raise our high temperatures back into the upper 70s Saturday. With the cold front approaching from our west, we can expect more clouds than sunshine Saturday, along with the chance for a shower or t-storm certainly later in the afternoon into the nighttime. Coverage of showers and storms doesn't look too great at this time, so we should still see plenty of dry times Saturday. Saturday's cold front will move east and offshore for Sunday allowing high pressure to build overhead. This will bring us a dry day Sunday with early morning clouds breaking for mostly sunny skies and a little less humidity. High temperatures Sunday will continue their climb to the mid 80s.

Things really turn warm again Monday as our wind flow turns back out of the southwest. Humidity will also come back up to somewhat uncomfortable levels with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front moving through may spark a stray shower or t-storm, primarily during the PM hours. Strong high pressure then looks to build in from our north for much of the rest of the week leading to dry conditions with a decent amount of sunshine and a return to a northeast and easterly wind flow. This also means our temperatures and humidity drop back off as highs return to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. It certainly looks like much of next week will be quite pleasant.

