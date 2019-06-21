BREAKING NEWS

Weather Forecast Discussion

A few more showers and downpours through tonight then finally drying out on Friday

A sun-tastic first weekend of summer follows

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 04:30 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 01:14 AM EDT

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and a heavy t-storm. Low: 66

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and leftover showers, then some sunshine; windy and turning less humid in the afternoon. High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable with less wind. Low: 56

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR SCHUYLKILL AND LUZERNE COUNTIES THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

The last week of spring has been about as humid and as wet as any mid-summer week would ever get, with daily rounds of showers, thunderstorms, and most notably torrential downpours. All week long, it's been the heavy rain and flash flooding rather than the wind or hail concerns that come with severe storms. On Tuesday, it was the Lehigh Valley and North Jersey that bore the brunt of the heavy rain, with 1 to 3 inches of rain resulting for many along the Interstate 78 corridor. On Wednesday, the heavier downpours waited until the evening and overnight hours, with up to 5 to 6 inches of rain focused on Berks County in Pennsylvania and Burlington County in New Jersey, with much of the Delaware Valley seeing at least a few inches of rain and some flash flooding.

Today is the fourth and final day of this sticky and stormy pattern, with the morning largely remaining dry for most before showers, thunderstorms, and tropical downpours sure enough developing again during the afternoon. Today's storms have been faster moving rather than repeatedly forming and reforming over the same area, so rainfall  totals haven't been quite as impressive as yesterday. That being said, the ground is so saturated from this week's rains that it can't soak up much additional rainfall, so it doesn't take a lot of rain to prompt additional flooding. Despite the steady movement, today's storms have locally produced up to 1 to 1.5 inches of rain as they sweep through eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, mostly along and south of the Interstate 78 corridor, at least so far.

Flash flood watches continued through this evening for all and until late tonight for a couple counties as a few more clusters of showers and downpours could lead to some localized additional flooding, although tonight should not be nearly as active as last night was for most. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy and it will remain humid with low in the mid 60s, but a cold front sweeping through the area overnight will lead to a welcome pattern change for the drier, brighter, and comfier just in time for the start of summer on Friday.

Clouds and even a few lighter rain showers may linger into Friday morning, but should eventually slide offshore and our Friday becomes increasingly sunny as it progresses. Brisk and blustery northwest winds, gusting as high as 35 miles-per-hour, will help to usher in a more comfortable and less humid air mass from Canada with seasonably warm highs not too far from 80 degrees. Summer officially arrives just before noon with the summer solstice at 11:54 a.m. on Friday, and it should be a brighter and drier first afternoon of summer, albeit a bit windy. Winds diminish a bit Friday night as high pressure builds in, and we'll enjoy our first fairly comfortable night for sleeping as the mugginess we've endured all week takes a hiatus.

It's always nice when the nicest weather in a seven day forecast happens to coincide with the weekend, and that should be the case for the first weekend of summer. Both days are mostly sunny and pleasant with comfortable humidity levels, with Sunday getting the nod as the slightly warmer day with a little less of a breeze. But both days should be keepers with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday with high pressure in control of our weather, helping to provide us with a few rare (of late) guaranteed dry days.

Next week, the warmth, humidity, and thunderstorm chances all creep up starting Monday as a warm front approaches from the southwest. The highest chances for a shower or thunderstorm are likely Monday and Tuesday, but it doesn't look nearly as wet as what we endured this week.

Have a great night and enjoy the first day of summer on Friday!

