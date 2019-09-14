Some showers and t-storms Saturday make Sunday the better and brighter weekend day

TODAY: Limited sun, turning warmer and more humid with shower or t-storm. High: 76 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and rather sticky with a shower or t-storm. Low: 62 SUNDAY: Becoming sunny and warmer with some clouds, fog and a spotty shower early. High: 83 Low: 60

After a fall-like finish to the weekend, temperatures will land in the Goldilocks zone Saturday. Not too hot, not too cold, but just right for mid-September.

Despite plenty of clouds, temperatures will find their way into the middle 70s, with perhaps a couple of 80-degree readings along the Jersey Shore. It will feel more humid, too, courtesy of a cold front approaching from the west. While this front has a history of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain for our friends in the midwest, we think most of the activity in the northern mid-Atlantic Saturday will be in the form of showers. With that said, we won't rule out a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning during the day and at night.

The weather drama may spill over into very early Sunday morning before skies trend mostly sunny and temperatures trend warmer. Highs in the lower 80s will be met by lowering humidity levels. It's undoubtedly the nicer weekend day. It's also the night to catch a glimpse of the former Harvest moon, which will still be just as big and bright as it comes up shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday and overlooks those towering cornfields while you're sleeping. In fact, it won't sink in the sky until 9 a.m. Monday when temperatures begin rising out of the lower 60s.

Another front will swing by for the start of the new work and school week Monday, bringing a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon and evening hours. Behind this boundary, a lot to open our windows to with a few straight days of 70s and a few straight nights of 50s. It's around this time that Tropical Storm Humberto will be curving away from the East Coast, heading out to sea towards Bermuda, perhaps as a hurricane. Something we'll keep our eye on over the next couple of days.