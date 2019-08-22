A few showers and t-storms this evening then turning cooler and less humid to end the week

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and remaining muggy early with a couple of showers and a spotty t-storm. Low: 66 FRIDAY: A morning shower around, especially south; otherwise, cooler and less humid with clouds breaking for some sun. High: 80 FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Low: 56

Thursday was yet one more day where many locations reached the 90 degree mark making it 5 consecutive days at or above 90 degrees in many locations as well. This current heat wave also marks our longest of the year, but its stretch is about to come to an end as we track a cold front draped from Upstate New York down into north-central Pennsylvania sliding south across the region the next 24 hours. This front has sparked some showers and t-storms today, but most of the activity through mid-afternoon has been confined to north of Interstate 80 and out across central and western Pennsylvania. Much of the region has been dry dealing with one more day of hazy, hot, and humid conditions under a mix of sun and clouds.

As we head into this evening, we'll have a slightly greater chance for a shower or t-storm as the aforementioned cold front to our north continues its journey further south. While no organized severe weather outbreaks are expected, a couple t-storms may bring gusty winds and torrential downpours. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region highlighted under a marginal risk for severe weather which is the lowest threat level for severe weather and simply means there may be an isolated severe t-storm. Once we reach midnight or shortly there-past, much of the shower and t-storm activity will likely fizzle and move away to our east, although a few showers may remain through the overnight, primarily near and east of Interstate 95. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Drier and cooler air will begin to push into our region behind our cold front moving through, so expect low temperatures tonight to finally drop below 70 degrees, falling into the mid 60s. Humidity levels will also turn more comfortable as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

Our cold front moving through the next 24 hours will be mostly offshore and south of the region for Friday, but it appears it will remain close enough to still keep a shower or two around, mainly early however, and for areas to the south like the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and the Delmarva. These southern areas will also see the most amount of cloud cover for Friday, being closer to the front, but the further north one travels, the more sunshine you can expect. The bottom line is, many of us can expect a much cooler and more comfortable day Friday as high temperatures drop to around 80 degrees and dew points, which have been quite high these last several days at or above 70 degrees, drop into the 50s. Skies will turn mostly clear Friday night as high pressure over the Great Lakes builds eastward. Winds will be light, and with the much drier air in place, look for low temperatures to drop to very pleasant levels in the mid 50s.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the weekend as high pressure well to our north over eastern Canada tries its best to press down and keep us cool and dry with refreshingly lower humidity levels. Given the position of that high and the clockwise flow around it however, our winds will have a easterly or northeasterly component to them through the weekend. Easterly winds of course come off the Atlantic, and could bring some low clouds at times, especially closer to the coast. That's why we'll word the forecast as a mix of sun and clouds, but most of the time should remain dry. Given the cooler and less humid air, no t-storms are expected this weekend into Monday but an isolated shower could pop up as an unusually cool pocket of air settles in over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Daytime high temperatures through the beginning of next week will be in the upper 70s and the nights will be cool as well with low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Moving into the middle of next week, high pressure will move out to sea east of Atlantic Canada allowing our wind direction to start to change to a more southerly component. Temperatures and humidity values will slowly start to climb with high temperatures getting back into the mid 80s by Wednesday. Nighttime low temperatures will also turn warmer only dropping into the mid and upper 60s. A slow moving cold front approaching from our west will bring a return to a chance for a shower or t-storm moving through the middle of next week as well but any severe concerns look to be very much at a minimum at this time.

