A few showers and thunderstorms today and Saturday with an uptick in humidity

Welcome to August, which began on Thursday with a seasonably warm day that saw much less widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms compared to Wednesday. A cold front slowly settled south through the area, and there was a modest drop in humidity levels to the north of the front, most notably from the Lehigh Valley points north and east. Farther south and west, dew points remained closer to 70 degrees, and a cluster of slow moving thunderstorms and heavy downpours took advantage of the more humid air. As much as 1 to 3 inches of rain fell as that cluster of storms dropped slowly south through parts of Schuylkill , Berks, Lancaster, and Chester counties, while most of the rest of the area remained mostly dry with just an isolated shower or two. Highs were in the mid to upper 80s, like all but one of the next seven days should be.

Any stray shower or thunderstorm early on last night died out rather quickly with the loss of daytime heating due to the setting sun. Much of the night was partly cloudy with seasonably warm lows in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of fog were seen again, certainly in those locations south and west that received rain yesterday.

Humidity levels will slowly creep up over the next few days for those of us that saw a brief reprieve Thursday. Today will feature some decent periods of sunshine followed by a little increase in the clouds later in the day. Saturday will likely feature more clouds than sun. Our pesky front will linger to our south, and likely be close enough to act as a focus for a few showers and thunderstorms from time to time as disturbances ripple along that front. It certainly won't rain the entire time, but that shower and thunderstorm chance will be part of the forecast for today, tonight, and Saturday as well. While no organized severe weather is expected, a few storms could certainly contain downpours that lead to flooding. Expect a pair of warm and humid days otherwise with highs in the mid to upper 80s today, and mid 80s Saturday.

Sunday looks drier with a return to more sunshine as our pesky stalled front to the south finally washes out. A weak cold front however will be dropping in from the north during the afternoon and this might touch of a stray shower or t-storm, but this looks to be a big exception and not the rule. High temperatures Sunday will be quite warm in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and with the humidity, it should feel like it's a little above 90 degrees.

Behind Sunday's cold front coming in from the north, humidity looks to drop to more comfortable levels for Monday. The day also looks largely dry courtesy of high pressure with mostly sunny skies and close to seasonable high temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity climbs back up as we move into the middle of the week, but high temperatures stay close to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80s. Another cold front is expected to track in from the northwest late in the day Tuesday and linger all the way into Thursday perhaps bringing a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

