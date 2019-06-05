A few showers early Wednesday give way to some gusty t-storms and humidity later in the day
Drying out during the second half of Thursday
TODAY: Breezy, warm, and humid with clouds and some sunshine; a mainly PM shower and t-storm. High: 84
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm around, especially early. Low: 66
THURSDAY: Times of clouds and sun, warm, and humid with a shower or t-storm mainly in the AM. High: 85 Low: 58
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a cool and crisp start to our Tuesday with morning lows in the 40s and even some upper 30s in spots, abundant sunshine allowed for a nice recovery by afternoon. It was a sun-sational early June day with mostly sunny skies and refreshingly low humidity levels with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for the second straight day. Now it is early June, and this level of comfort is usually short-lived as warmth and humidity typically doesn’t stay away for too long this close to summer. And right on cue, warmer and stickier air is set to return to Pennsylvania and New Jersey this Wednesday.
More warmth and more moisture in the air will also mean more of a chance for some wet weather in the form of some showers and thunderstorms, especially later Wednesday into Wednesday night. However, the window for any rain should quickly close shut by the first half of Thursday, and the sunshine will make a return and dominate the forecast later this week into some or most of the upcoming weekend.
Wednesday won’t be a washout, but it will be the wettest day of an otherwise mostly dry week as a cold front starts to approach from the west. We’ll see more clouds than the past few days but some sunshine should still be able to sneak through the clouds, with shower and thunderstorm chances not really increasing until afternoon and evening. It’s a stickier day with higher humidity and highs climbing into the low to mid 80s for most, helping to fuel a few heavy downpours and perhaps some gusty winds in any stronger storms that form. No widespread severe weather is expected, but a few severe storms are possible, with chances increasing the farther south and west you travel. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into the evening before gradually diminishing overnight.
Thursday will be our transition day back towards a more comfortable air mass, as our cold front settles south through the area. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible on Thursday, especially early, but most of the day should be partly sunny and dry. It’s another warm day with highs in the mid 80s, but the humidity will begin to drop off a bit as the day progresses.
Thereafter, high pressure over Canada will nose down enough for Friday and Saturday to ensure partly to mostly sunny skies mixed with some high clouds, especially in our southern sky. There will be a lot of moisture to our south across the Southeast U.S. into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, but as long as our high pressure holds serve, we’ll stay warm, dry, and comfortable with low humidity. That should be the case through at least Saturday and probably Sunday, before rain chances eventually increase next week.
Wishes for a wonderful day ahead!
Interactive Radars
Regional Headlines
- - Bethlehem ponders higher costs for Memorial Pool
- - Couchpota.doh to open restaurant in Bethlehem
- - Fight between hikers on Appalachian Trail in Bushkill Township prompts massive police response
- - Local woman dies at Dominican Republic hotel days before Md. couple found dead at same hotel
- - Easton Area Middle School holds sendoff party of 8th graders
- - Bridge in Tinicum Township closed after being hit by truck
- - 3 charged after Montgomery County DA says they ran gun trafficking organization
- - Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming
- - Trace Adkins to perform at Quakertown's Sounds of Summer concert series
- - Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers
- - Preston Bonnett convicted of murder, arson in Luzerne County fire
- - Monroe County nursing home on federal list of homes with serious health, safety problems
- - 5 injured after 2 cars collide in Schuylkill County
- - Man finishing latest cross-country ride after being seriously injured while biking in the Poconos
- - Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183
This Week's Circulars
69News Weather Channel Forecast
Live Traffic Cameras
Historical Averages
|High
|Low
|Current
|84°F
|66°F
|Average
|77°F
|55°F
|Record
|98°F June 05, 1925
|44°F June 05, 1910